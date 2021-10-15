5 teams with better attack than Manchester United in FIFA 22

Attack is the best form of defense. This is an agreeable tactic among FIFA players. FIFA 22, similar to its predecessors, is more fun to play with the objective of scoring goals. Manchester United are prime contenders for one of the strongest attacking teams in FIFA 22, with an attack rating of 85.

Under the leadership of Cristiano Ronaldo(91), the Manchester United attack features Jadon Sancho(87) and Marcus Rashford(85) as wingers with Mason Greenwood(78) and Anthony Martial(81) on the bench. Listed below are 5 teams in FIFA 22 that have a better attacking rating than Manchester United.

Five Teams with the Best Attack in FIFA 22

5) FC Barcelona

ATT: 85

MID: 84

DEF: 80

FC Barcelona fans said their saddest goodbye in years, after Lionel Messi bid farewell to his childhood club. Luis Suarez transferred out to Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid the previous summer. But to everyone’s shock, Antoine Griezmann followed Leo Messi out of FC Barcelona to join Suarez at Atletico, leaving the Catalan giants with close to no attacking presence.

New additions Memphis Depay(85), Sergio Aguero(87) and Luuk De Jong(79) are added to Barcelona’s FIFA 22 roster, with the presence of Ansu Fati(76), Martin Braithwaite(77) and Ousmane Dembele(83).

4)Tottenham Hotspur FC

ATT: 86

MID: 80

DEF: 80

Tottenham are blessed with the presence of the English captain - Harry Kane, a prolific striker in every sense and the most lethal component of the team’s attack. Kane took the Premier League by storm in the 2014/15 season and with the addition of South Korean winger Son Heung-min in 2015, the duo became an unstoppable force in the Premier League despite failing in their efforts to find any silverware. With Harry Kane(90), Son Heung-min(89), Lucas Moura(81) and Steven Bergwijn(80), Tottenham have an attack rating of 86 in FIFA 22.

3) Liverpool FC

ATT: 86

MID: 83

DEF: 85

After winning major titles in consecutive years in 2019 and 2020 with the UEFA Champions League and Premier League respectively, Liverpool have established themselves as a top contender for the best club in Europe. FIFA 22 places Liverpool’s attack as the 3rd best in the game, with the likes of Sadio Mane(89), Roberto Firmino(85) and Mo Salah(89) leading the front line. Diogo Jota(82), Divock Origi(76), Takumi Minamino(75) and Harvey Elliot(73) are the options available on the bench.

2) Paris Saint-Germain

ATT: 89

MID: 83

DEF: 85

Paris Saint-Germain are the only club in FIFA 22 to feature three 90s rated players in their front 3. Messi's recent transfer to Paris changed the course of FIFA, making PSG one of the strongest teams in the game. The attack featuring Neymar(91), Kylian Mbappe(91) and Lionel Messi(93) would cause mayhem on any imaginable defensive line. Accompanying them are stars like Angel Di Maria(87) and Mauro Icardi(83).

1) Bayern Munich

ATT: 92

MID: 85

DEF: 81

The Bavarian giants occupy the top spot on the list, and they have one man to thank for that - Robert Lewandowski. The Polish captain has a spectacular record to back his rating, outscoring every player last season, with the Ballon D’or slipping away from him due to the pandemic. Robert Lewandowski(92) is the sole forward for Bayern Munich in FIFA 22. He’s supported in attack by Thomas Muller(87) and wide midfielders Leroy Sane(84) and Serge Gnabry(85). Bayern’s bench includes wingers Kingsley Coman(86) and attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala(76).

Edited by Nikhil Vinod