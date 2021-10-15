"I'm trying to help always" - Mohamed Salah reacts after winning Liverpool's Player of the Month award for September

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has revealed that he is motivated to help the club win football games. Salah is unfazed by his ongoing contract negotiations with the club, with his current deal set to expire in 2023.

Liverpool have focused on extending the contracts of their star players such as Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Alisson. Mohamed Salah is without a doubt the club's talisman, but is yet to sign a contract extension with the Reds.

The 29-year-old is believed to be holding out for a wage offer in the region of £300,000 per week. This could prove to be an obstacle for Liverpool due to their current wage structure. Salah has, however, revealed that he is dedicated to winning games for Liverpool.

"I'm happy as long as the team keep winning. I'm trying to help always, to score goals and make the team win games, that's the most important [thing]. We have to give our best always to win something and I think we have the quality for that," Salah told Liverpool FC.

The former AS Roma star added:

"We have a top team, so we have to push ourselves to the limit and try to win something. I'm sure everybody thinks the same. That's what we need, just to keep in our head that we finish the season winning something."

Mohamed Salah has scored six goals in seven Premier League games for Liverpool this season. His best performance of the season came against Manchester City in the league at Anfield two weeks ago. Salah's display once again reminded fans and pundits of his ability to produce moments of magic and single-handedly win games for the Reds.

Liverpool need to sign a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah

Mo Salah scoring for Liverpool against Manchester City.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool to join their respective international teams for the Africa Cup of Nations in January. The Reds have been heavily reliant on goals from Salah and Mane in recent weeks. They will therefore need to sign an attacker in January to add strength in depth to their front line.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball What Mohamed Salah has achieved at Liverpool is incredible 🤯212 games

134 goals

50 assists

Premier League winner

Champions League winner

Golden Boot winner

PFA Player of the Year

FWA Footballer of the Year

Puskás Award winnerSpecial player 🇪🇬👑

Mohamed Salah will turn 30 next summer The Egyptian is therefore at the peak of his powers, but will eventually approach the latter stages of his career. Liverpool will need to sign a long-term replacement for the forward soon.

The Reds have been linked with moves for Erling Haaland, Adama Traore, Ousmane Dembele and Alexander Isak in recent times.

