"My achievements speak for themselves" - Robert Lewandowski on winning Ballon d'Or in 2021

Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski has opened up on his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or in 2021. The 33-year-old has enjoyed a spectacular last two seasons with the Bundesliga giants, scoring 103 goals in 87 games. If not for the Ballon d'Or award ceremony getting canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, Robert Lewandowski would have probably bagged the award.

Despite unluckily missing out on the Ballon d'Or last year, the Poland captain remains increasingly confident about his chances this time around. Speaking to MARCA Claro Mexico in an exclusive interview, Robert Lewandowski stated:

"The possibility of winning the Ballon d'Or means a lot to me, it makes me feel proud. If you look at everything I've achieved, not just this year, last year as well when they cancelled the ceremony, I've won a lot of titles, scored a lot of goals.

"It would mean a lot to me to win it, having won the Champions League, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup. Breaking Gerd Muller's record of 41 Bundesliga goals was also a big achievement, one which made me very proud and happy. Everyone can see what I have done and keep doing.

"My achievements speak for themselves because my last two years have been a big achievement, not just for me but any player in history."

Robert Lewandowski is the only Bayern Munich star on the 2021 Ballon d'Or shortlist

Due to his unparalleled achievements, Robert Lewandowski is the only Bayern Munich player to feature on the Ballon d'Or shortlist in 2021. The Polish striker has established himself as one of the best players on the planet in the last two seasons.

As such, many people feel it would not be unfair if Robert Lewandowski won the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. In terms of his closest competitors, the likes of Lionel Messi and Jorginho are the front-runners. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the Ballon d'Or award five times in the past, is also part of the 30-man shortlist but is not among the favorites to win.

Much like his record-breaking form last season, Robert Lewandowski has been nothing short of exceptional in the ongoing campaign as well. He has already netted 13 goals and registered an assist in 10 games across all competitions for Bayern Munich. Undoubtedly, the world will look forward to watching what awaits Robert Lewandowski on November 29 when the Ballon d'Or ceremony is held at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

