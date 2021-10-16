Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Which team is better in FIFA 22?

FIFA 22 has been available to play since October 1, 2021. The latest version of the game features an update to the game squads from FIFA 21 and the well-awaited gameplay update Hypermotion Technology (for Next-Gen consoles). Tweaks in the graphics can be seen, with the excitement of playing remaining as high as ever.

FIFA 22 players trend on picking top-rated teams against one another in Kick-Off Mode. Paris Saint-Germain is the highest-rated team in the game, and Bayern Munich has the greatest attack in FIFA 22, make formidable opponents.

Bayern Munich derived its ratings from a splendid campaign in 2020. PSG faced success in 2020. However, their terrific transfer window changed the course of the game for the club. This article compares the sides to help fans choose their pick.

Who's better in FIFA 22: Bayern Munich or PSG?

Bayern Munich

ESPN FC @ESPNFC BAYERN MUNICH COMPLETE THE SEXTUPLE 🏆 BAYERN MUNICH COMPLETE THE SEXTUPLE 🏆 https://t.co/iC7VxUsGgE

ATT: 92

MID: 85

DEF: 81

Bayern Munich enjoyed a successful campaign in the Bundesliga last season. The team, however, lost to PSG in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. For their domestic cup DFB Pokal, the side led by Hansi Flick faced an embarrassing defeat to second division side Holstein Kiel.

Manager Hansi Flick and defenders David Alaba and Jerome Boateng found the exit door in 2021. Bayern, however, managed to replace them with manager Julian Nagelsmann and center back Dayot Upamecano.

In FIFA 22, Bayern Munich has a luxurious attack, featuring Robert Lewandowski (92), Leroy Sane (84), Serge Gnabry (85), and Thomas Muller (87). The attacking formation is as deadly in FIFA 22 as in real life. Lewandowski, being the highest-rated striker in the game, is lethal to have in anyone's possession. Kingsley Coman (86), Eric Maxim Choupo Moting (76), and Jamal Musiala (76) are available on the bench.

The defensive midfield duo feared all across Europe features Leon Goretzka (87) and Joshua Kimmich (89). The German pair are the team's most versatile players in FIFA 22. Additional options in midfield include Corentin Tolisso (80) the newly acquired Marcel Sabitzer (84).

A back-line comprising of Alphonso Davies (82), Niklas Sule (82), Dayot Upamecano (82), and Benjamin Pavard (79) has proven successful for Bayern the previous season. FIFA 22 features Lucas Hernandez (83), Bouna Sarr (75), and Tanguy Nianzou (71) as Bayern's defensive options on the bench.

Manuel Neuer (90) continues to guard the team against the toughest of opponents. Sven Ulreich (75) is his backup option in FIFA 22.

Paris Saint-Germain

ATT: 89

MID: 83

DEF: 85

The Ligue 1 title slipped away from Paris Saint-Germain by 1 point in the 2020-21 season. The team's Champions League dreams were shattered with their 4-1 (agg) defeat to Manchester City in the competition's semi-finals. But to the satisfaction of the club's supporters worldwide, PSG performed exceedingly well in the transfer market.

In addition to acquiring Achraf Hakimi for $70 million, the club secured Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and the legendary Lionel Messi for free.

Lionel Messi (93) is the star of PSG's attack and the highest-rated FIFA 22. He's accompanied by youngster Kylian Mbappe(91) and long-time friend Neymar (91). The trio is the deadliest sight for any defender and is a favorite for players in FIFA 22. Angel Di Maria (87) and Mauro Icardi (83) fail to find their place in PSG's starting lineup in FIFA 22.

Recent addition Georginio Wijnaldum (84) and Ander Herrera (79) form the central midfield with Marco Veratti (87) as their defensive link. Idrissa Gueye (82), Julian Draxler(80), Danilo Pereira (81), and Rafinha (80) are the team's available bench on FIFA 22.

A center-back combination of Sergio Ramos (88) and Marquinhos (87) with the support of Juan Bernat (82) and Achraf Hakimi (85) as fullbacks form the team's 85 rated defense. Presnel Kimpembe (83), Layvin Kurzawa (76), Abdou Diallo (78), and the newly acquired Nuno Mendes (78) form Paris Saint Germain's defensive options on the bench in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 players choose between Gianluigi Donnarumma (89) and Keylor Navas (88) as their goalkeeper.

Bayern Munich's structure signifies a well-balanced squad capable of taking on any opposition in FIFA 22. PSG, however, contains an all-rounder squad with an unmatchable attacking lineup that has the potential to score past any possible defensive structure in FIFA 22. Messi's presence in the team is an attraction for any FIFA enthusiast. Pairing him with Neymar and Mbappe offers a multitude of options in attack. Hence resulting in a victory if matched with Bayern Munich.

