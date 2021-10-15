5 teams with better defenses than Barcelona in FIFA 22

It’s essential to balance the team’s attack and defense if players aim to progress through the ranks in FIFA 22. However, a stellar defense can win matches.

The careers of defenders like Carles Puyol, John Terry, and Paolo Maldini are a testament to defense being the core component of a team’s structure.

Tiki-taka is a style of play that gained popularity during Johan Cruyff’s tenure with Barcelona in the 90s. Later popularized by Pep Guardiola in the late 2000s, this style of play starts from the goalkeeper. The ball is then carried ahead by the defenders into midfield, passing it on.

Barcelona’s style revolutionized the way defenders transition into attack during the game.

FIFA 22 features a Barca squad somewhat different from its predecessor. In the absence of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, Barca struggled to find unity in their newly formed attack.

The defense, with its rating of 80, is maintained from FIFA 21, featuring Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, and Eric Garcia as the available center-backs. Jordi Alba, Sergino Dest, and Sergio Roberto are their wingback options.

But there are a few better sides in FIFA 22 when it comes to defending.

Five teams with the best defenses in FIFA 22

5) Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford this season (Image via ManUtd/Twitter)

DEF: 83

MID: 84

ATT: 85

The Red Devils had a significant player acquisition this summer, apart from re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Raphael Varane broke his center-back partnership with Sergio Ramos after sharing close to a decade of success at Real Madrid, winning four UEFA Champions Leagues.

Varane looked to bring his Champions League experience into a Premier League squad that has been longing for a major European title for quite some time. Varane (86) partners Harry Maguire (84), alongside Eric Lindelof (80) and Eric Bailly (79), as the team’s center-back options.

Luke Shaw (84) and Alex Telles (82) on the left, and Aaron Wan Bissaka (83) and Diogo Dalot (76) on the right are the team’s full-back options in FIFA 22.

4) Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

The Italian giants have a well-respected defense in FIFA 22 (Image via IntChampionsCup/Twitter)

DEF: 84

MID: 82

ATT: 82

Former Italian champions Juventus failed to achieve success, finishing just one point above fifth-placed Napoli. Their defensive lineup remains unchanged in FIFA 22.

Centre-backs Matthijs De Ligt (85), Giorgio Chiellini (86), and Leanardo Bonucci (86) are supported by left backs Alex Sandro (83) and Luca Pelligrini (76), and right backs Danilo (81) and Mattia De Sciglio (76).

3) Liverpool FC

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times Virgil van Dijk vs. Man United88% Pass accuracy

4/11 Accurate long passes

1/1 Shot on target

1 Goal

1/1 Ground duel won

3/4 Aerial duels won

1/1 Tackle won

8 Clearances

DEF: 85

MID: 83

ATT: 86

Liverpool has three of the top five defenders in FIFA 22. With Sadio Mane and Mo Salah in attack, the team has its backline to worry about after an underwhelming 2020/21 season.

The return of Virgil Van Dijk (89) and the purchase of Ibrahima Konate (78) are sure to boost their defense. The team also features Joel Matip (83) and Joe Gomez (82) as center-back options, with Andrew Roberton (87), Trent Alexander-Arnold (87), and Konstantinos Tsimikas (75) the choices for the wingback positions.

2) PSG

PSG’s latest transfers are available in FIFA 22 (Image via PSG_English/Twitter)

DEF: 85

MID: 83

ATT: 89

PSG had a highly successful transfer window, reeling in two highly esteemed defenders. The addition of Leo Messi alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe is sure to help the team’s attack flourish.

Sergio Ramos (88) joined the center-back lineup alongside Marquinhos (87) and Presnel Kimpembe (83), while Achraf Hakimi (85) took up the starting right-back position.

Juan Bernat(83), Layvin Kurzawa (76), and Nuno Mendes (78) are the available left-back options for the club in FIFA 22.

1) Manchester City

DEF: 86

MID: 85

ATT: 85

Pep Guardiola’s side was one of the most successful clubs in the world last season, winning the league title and finishing runner’s up in the UCL. And Manchester City is far from done.

With the acquisition of Jack Grealish, City appear to be an active contender for the Champions League this season as well. Aymeric Laporte (86), Ruben Dias (87), John Stones (83), and Nathan Ake (78)are the available center backs for the side in FIFA 22.

Joao Cancelo (86) and Kyle Walker (85) are the starting full-backs, with Oleksandr Zinchenko (80) a helpful backup.

