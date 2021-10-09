Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United to sign former Juventus teammate: Reports

According to recent reports, Cristiano Ronaldo wants former Juventus teammate, Federico Chiesa, to be at Manchester United sooner rather than later.

The Italian international has been a force to be reckoned with ever since he came to Juventus on loan from Florentina. Chiesa's first season with the old lady was absolutely incredible, having scored 15 crucial goals and clocking 11 assists.

He spent a lot of time with Cristiano Ronaldo and impressed the Portuguese prodigy. Cristiano Ronaldo now wants the 23-year-old to make a move to the 'Theater of Dreams.'

Ivan Reggiani, the agent and intermediary for Chiesa, revealed how several other English clubs have been eyeing the Juventus winger.

Here's what he said:

"I think there are very serious and important foreign pressures on him. Appreciated across the Channel [in England], he is heavily supported by Cristiano Ronaldo. I think Federico can leave Juventus very soon. It can easily exceed one hundred million. There are not only United: there are 2-3 clubs that could reach €120-130m."

Chiesa has had a monumental impact in Serie A and played a pivotal role in the Azzurri's Euro 2020 win. He scored a crucial goal against Spain in the semifinals of the tournament.

Just recently, he also bagged the winner against Chelsea in the group stages of the Champions League.

Unsurprisingly, several clubs have invested their interest in the Italian international, including Chelsea and Liverpool. Bianconeri extending his current contract also remains a potential option.

Manchester United will have to spend a whopping £85m to have the Italian star at Old Trafford.

Will Manchester United be able to grant Cristiano Ronaldo's request?

The Red Devils haven't had the most extravagant start to the current season despite a clutch victory against Villarreal.

A loss to Aston Villa, Young Boys and an unexpected draw against Everton has left the roster a little unsettled.

On top of that, Manchester United's subsequent fixtures don't get any easier. They face Leicester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City in the Premier League after the international break.

Be that as it may, the 36-year-old has reiterated his hunger to win a trophy with Manchester United this season. To achieve that, he wants Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to fork out big money and make the move for the 23-year-old Italian winger, Chiesa.

Juventus, on the flip side, will do their best to convert Chiesa's temporary deal to a permanent one. However, having played with Cristiano Ronaldo before, his endorsement will play a massive role in this potential transfer to Manchester United.

