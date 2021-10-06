Ranking Manchester United's 5 best players so far this season

Seven games into the current campaign, Manchester United find themselves fourth in the Premier League table. With four wins, one loss and two draws to their name, United's start cannot be described as the brightest yet.

There have been signs which point to a fluid attack, with core players such as Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes all involved. But what worries the Red Devils is their defensive frailties in midfield.

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær has for long trusted the pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred. However, with too many rotations into the season, United's midfield seems like a glaring hole that teams have been exploiting of late.

The players now head into the international break with their respective national teams. Now, Solskjær may finally have the time he needs to reset his tactics and lead Manchester United to another turnaround in form this season.

Manchester United's 5 best players so far this season

#5 Raphaël Varane

Champions League Varane, as he is lovingly known among his new Mancunian supporters, has hit top form ever since his unveiling at Old Trafford.

Varane has already hit the ground running for Manchester United in both the Premier League and in Europe. With already seven appearances to his name, he has been a standout in United's defense. At times he has even papered over Maguire and Shaw's poor form since the start of the season.

Raphaël Varane looks to be a mainstay in the United defense. With consistency in his selection, Varane looks set to match the tempo of Premier League football better than what most had expected.

utdreport @utdreport Raphaël Varane admits he’s very happy with his Premier League adventure so far: "I’m taking pleasure in playing, going out of my comfort zone, finding new bearing with my teammates. It’s a different way of defending and it’s super interesting for me." Raphaël Varane admits he’s very happy with his Premier League adventure so far: "I’m taking pleasure in playing, going out of my comfort zone, finding new bearing with my teammates. It’s a different way of defending and it’s super interesting for me."

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Since his famous return to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo has surely looked like the perfect signing for his second spell at United.

He has already given the fans a lot to remember with a fantastic five goals to his name already. Out of the five, the one against Villareal would surely go down as his finest as he sealed a last minute win for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær would be delighted with his performances so far. However, the major task of integrating him into Manchester United's attack still remains.

He plays every match-day alongside the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. As the link-up improves, Cristiano should be one of the favorites for the Premier League's golden boot.

