Every FIFA 22 Career Mode enthusiast has spent hours in the game trying to discover their own young talent. More often than not, if users play a career with certain clubs, they discover that a player from the reserve squad can be more resourceful than a new transfer.

FIFA 22 allows users to either play or simulate through training sessions. In due time, the young players in the squad can be expected to show remarkable progress and match the potential that was stated at the beginning of the Career Mode.

Paris Saint-Germain players Kylian Mbappe(91) and Gianluigi Donnarumma(89) have the highest potential in the game with 95 and 93, respectively.

Top 5 Teams with the best wonderkids in FIFA 22

5) Manchester United FC

Goal @goal 18-year-old Amad Diallo has plenty of positives to bring into next season at Manchester United 👏

18-year-old Amad Diallo has plenty of positives to bring into next season at Manchester United 👏

https://t.co/wG5f7IAJL8

Manchester United play the current season with hopes of winning the Premier League and Champions League. FIFA 22 players will have Manchester United as their best choice for a Career Mode club if their interests line up with the training and development of young players for the upcoming seasons.

Marcus Rashford at 23 is about to participate in his 7th edition of the Premier League and seeks to guide the youngsters in his team to glory with him. Jadon Sancho's recent arrival from the Bundesliga was a much awaited transfer.

21 year-old Sancho(87) has a potential of 91, with his partner on the wings, Mason Greenwood(78) going up to 89 after attaining his potential. Teenage talents Amad Diallo(68) and Facundo Pellistri(70) have a potential of 85 and 86, respectively.

4) Borussia Dortmund

B/R Football @brfootball 18-year-old Gio Reyna with the assist on 17-year-old Jude Bellingham’s first ever Bundesliga goal 🤝 18-year-old Gio Reyna with the assist on 17-year-old Jude Bellingham’s first ever Bundesliga goal 🤝 https://t.co/XfBHFzeYPK

The Yellow Wall of Signal Iduna Park has witnessed an array of talents before their eyes. The current generation of Dortmund players feature quite a few promising talents.

Erling Haaland is a viking on the field, with unparalleled aggression and pressing sense for a 21 year-old. Wanted by top clubs all over Europe, the youngster has a rating of 88, with a potential to grow upto 93. Dortmund's midfield in FIFA 22 features 18 year-old starters Jude Bellingham(79) and Giovanni Reyna(77) with a potential of 89 and 87, respectively.

3) Bayern Munich

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Jamal Musiala has been directly involved in 8 goals [5G & 3A] in his last 15 appearances in all competitions. 18 years old and a regular contributor for Bayern and Germany. 🇩🇪 Jamal Musiala has been directly involved in 8 goals [5G & 3A] in his last 15 appearances in all competitions. 18 years old and a regular contributor for Bayern and Germany. 🇩🇪 https://t.co/4Kpx1kmVE9

Bavarian giants Bayern Munich own a reputation for minimal spending in the transfer market. Players like Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka were acquired for cheap. Whereas Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry were bought for a combined cost of $15 million.

Bayern acquired Canadian left back Alphonso Davies in 2018 when he was only 17 and turned him into one of the best players in his position within a season. Davies(82) has a potential of 89. Recent signing Dayot Upamecano(82) is also an exceptional young defender, with a potential of 90.

19 year-old centre-back Tanguy Nianzou is a 71 rated player with midfield capabilities. Nianzou has a potential of 85. German teenager Jamal Musiala(76) is one of the most promising attacking midfielders in FIFA 22 with a potential of 88.

2) Real Madrid CF

Real Madrid News @onlyrmcfnews OFFICIAL: Camavinga and Rodrygo are both among the 20 finalists for the Golden Boy award. 👏 OFFICIAL: Camavinga and Rodrygo are both among the 20 finalists for the Golden Boy award. 👏 https://t.co/FV9gW4vhKX

After taking a hiatus from European glory, Real Madrid seeks to return to the throne with their young squad that is in developement. FIFA 22 features over 5 wonderkids in their Real Madrid roster.

Latest acquisition Eduardo Camavinga(78) is one of the most promising defensive midfielders at present. With developement, the player reaches an 89 overall rating. Wingers Vinicius Junior(80) and Rodrygo(79) form an excellent pair as they can achieve an overall rating of 90 and 88, respectively.

19-year old midfielder Reiner Jesus(71) comes with a potential of 84. 20 year-old former Barcelona wonderkid Takefusa Kubo(75), who is away on loan at Real Mallorca, has a potential of 88 in FIFA 22.

1)FC Barcelona

Squawka Football @Squawka Pedri is the only player to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or, Trophee Kopa and Golden Boy award. A reminder he’s still 18-years old. ✨ Pedri is the only player to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or, Trophee Kopa and Golden Boy award. A reminder he’s still 18-years old. ✨ https://t.co/qbrEbew9wb

La Masia, FC Barcelona's youth academy has a reputation of producing the best talents in the world. The club has its youth academy to owe to for a majority of their history. With names such as Messi, Xavi, Iniesta being former wonderkids who donned the iconic red and blue, FC Barcelona tops the list with their current set of wonderkids.

Pedri is the most iconic teenager in world football at the moment. The player has stepped up for his club and country on multiple occasions, leaving people speechless at his workrate. Pedri(81) has a potential of 91 in FIFA 22, making him one of the most desirable players to have.

17-year old Gavi is another exceptional talent in Barcelona's midfield. The player has appeared for his club in 5 matches already this season. Gavi(66) has a potential of 85 in FIFA 22. Yusuf Demir(70), an Austrian winger for Barcelona, also has a maximum potential of 85 in FIFA 22.

Ansu Fati, at 18, is in his 3rd season for FC Barcelona. Stepping up on numerous occasions, this wonderkid is a promising talent for the future, with many of the club's fans drawing comparisons of him with Messi from his time at La Masia.

Sergino Dest(76) and newly acquired Eric Garcia(77) are 20 year old defenders who start for FC Barcelona in FIFA 22. With a potential of 85 and 86 respectively, the defenders are viable options for players.

