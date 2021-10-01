"He should be ready"- Solskjaer provides update on Marcus Rashford following his return to training

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on Marcus Rashford's much-awaited return to football. The England international has missed the opening two months of the Premier League season due to a shoulder injury.

Solskjaer has revealed that Rashford is likely to return to action after the upcoming international break. The Manchester United manager spoke on Rashford's rehabilitation and progress since returning to training with the first-team and said:

"If his shoulder can take the contact now, he should be ready after the internationals. Marcus trained fully for the first time today with contact. There were a few tackles flying in on him and he seemed okay, which was nice to see."

Marcus Rashford has been one of Manchester United's standout players since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over the reins at Old Trafford midway through the 2018-19 season.

⚽️Most goals for Man Utd since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge:

50 MARCUS RASHFORD

35 Bruno Fernandes

34 Anthony Martial

50 MARCUS RASHFORD

35 Bruno Fernandes

34 Anthony Martial ⚽️Most goals for Man Utd since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge:

50 MARCUS RASHFORD

35 Bruno Fernandes

34 Anthony Martial https://t.co/6Fb1Vm8orV

Rashford scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in 44 games in all competitions during the 2019-20 season. He also scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists in all competitions for Manchester United last season.

The forward, however, was criticized for his sub-par performances for Manchester United towards the end of last season. Marcus Rashford revealed he was suffering from a shoulder injury and was in pain whilst playing for the Red Devils towards the closing stages of last season.

The 23-year-old will be keen to link up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani in Manchester United's attack.

Marcus Rashford's return to action will be a massive boost for Manchester United

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Manchester United have been heavily reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring abilities in recent weeks. The Red Devils have lacked speed, creativity, and cohesion in attack and have struggled to find the back of the net against teams that sit back and defend against them.

Jadon Sancho has endured a difficult start to life in England and is yet to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League. Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood has suffered from a dip in form in recent weeks and French forward Anthony Martial looks like a shadow of his former self.

Marcus Rashford's return is therefore likely to be a huge boost for Manchester United. Solskjaer is, however, likely to ease the England international back into action once he is fit.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

