5 players with a better penalties stat than Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 22

When it comes to finding the net from the 12-yard spot, it doesn’t matter to Cristiano Ronaldo, whether it’s FIFA 22 or live football. With the title of a prolific goalscorer, Ronaldo is also a reputed penalty taker. His expertise in taking shots at the goal paired with his charismatic stance by the penalty spot is an exasperating challenge for any goalkeeper. Cristiano Ronaldo comes with an overall rating of 91 in FIFA 22. His penalty rating stands at 88, with 4 points added on from FIFA 21.

FIFA 22 rates a few players over Ronaldo in penalty ratings. This article features the top 5.

Top 5 penalty takers in FIFA 22

5) Harry Kane (England)

English captain is 5th on the list (Image via Twitter/@HKane)

Club: Tottenham Hotspur FC

Penalties: 91

OVR: 90

Harry Kane is one of the most prolific English strikers of the 21st century and one of the best in his generation. With the captain’s armband on his arms and over 200 goals to his name, Kane is a clear choice for Spurs as their first-choice penalty taker. Alongside Kane, FIFA 22 awards a 91 penalties rating to Bruno Fernandes (88), Max Kruse (81), Andrej Kramaric (83), and Jorginho (85)

4) Mark Noble (England)

West Ham Transfers @westhamtransfer Mark Noble has the 2nd best penalty conversion rate in WORLD FOOTBALL [2000-2022] with a rate of 90.5% [Min 30 penalties] Mark Noble has the 2nd best penalty conversion rate in WORLD FOOTBALL [2000-2022] with a rate of 90.5% [Min 30 penalties] https://t.co/cXFOkRsEn9

Club: West Ham United FC

Penalties: 92

OVR: 75

An icon for his childhood club and a renowned penalty expert, “Mr. West Ham” is a noticeable feature in this list. Noble has a penalty conversion rate of 90.5% from penalties taken over the last 20 years, second only to Robert Lewandowski (91.1%). The player did not miss a penalty for over four years, from December 2016 to September 2021. FIFA 22 gives Noble an overall rating of 75, with 92 for his penalties.

3) Raul Jimenez (Mexico)

Raul Jimenez has scored 27 penalties in his career (Image via Instagram / @wolves )

Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Penalties: 92

OVR: 83

Mexican striker Raul Jimenez is the frontman in Wolves’ active fight for European football. With a career conversion rate of 93%, missing only two penalties in his career makes his FIFA 22 penalty rating of 92 an unquestionable choice. With an overall rating of 83, Jimenez is the highest-rated player in Wolves in FIFA 22.

2) Sergio Ramos (Spain)

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball Sergio Ramos loves a penalty! 🎯The Spanish skipper slots his team ahead after Dani Ceballos was brought down in the box.Watch live on Sky Sports Football now: skysports.tv/niHBEy Sergio Ramos loves a penalty! 🎯The Spanish skipper slots his team ahead after Dani Ceballos was brought down in the box.Watch live on Sky Sports Football now: skysports.tv/niHBEy https://t.co/I6MCiDZwbd

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Penalties: 92

OVR: 88

Aggression and composure paired with natural leadership skills is a composition rarely seen in football. Sergio Ramos’ added quality would be his ability to step up in any situation and secure a goal through a penalty. As fans have seen for over a decade, there is hardly anything that can shake the player. The player has attempted 35 penalties in his career, missing only 5. Ramos retains his penalty rating of 92 in FIFA 22.

1) Neymar (Brazil)

Goal @goal Neymar scores his first PSG goal of the season from the penalty spot 💪 Neymar scores his first PSG goal of the season from the penalty spot 💪 https://t.co/am3Y3YcFh5

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Penalties: 93

OVR: 91

Brazilian superstar Neymar is one of the most popular players in the world. Despite his extravagant lifestyle and exuberant appearance off the field, Neymar does possess the skills to back it up. The player has one of the best goal-to-game ratios in the world. Despite his constant spells of injury, Neymar impacts his return every time and is a reliable player for the team from the penalty spot. FIFA 22 rates Neymar as the highest-rated penalty taker in the game, just one of the several perks you get with this 91 rated player.

