Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos reignite interest in Harry Kane; club pursuing Monaco star, and more - 12th October 2021

Real Madrid will look to return to winning ways in La Liga when they welcome Athletic Bilbao to the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend. Los Blancos endured a shock 1-2 defeat against Espanyol just before the international break, so Carlo Ancelotti will be desperate for a swift turnaround in his team's fortunes.

Meanwhile, off the field, Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Harry Kane, who continues to be linked with an exit from Tottenham Hotspur. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are tracking a French midfielder who plays for AS Monaco.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 12th October 2021.

Real Madrid reignite interest in Harry Kane

Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Harry Kane.

Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Harry Kane, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Englishman was linked with Los Blancos this summer, but ended up staying at the club. However, Kane's future continues to hang in the balance, despite a relatively poor start to the new season. The Englishman has failed to find the back of the net in six appearances across competitions for Spurs.

Real Madrid remain determined to bring both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to the Santiago Bernabeu next year. However, both players have a long line of suitors, so Los Blancos could end up missing out on both players.

In such a scenario, the La Liga giants could turn to Kane. Despite his indifferent form in the current campaign, the Englishman continues to be among the finest strikers in the game at the moment.

Interestingly, Tottenham Hotspur are already scouting the market for a possible replacement for Kane. The 28-year-old's slow start to the season has not deterred Real Madrid, who are convinced he has the pedigree to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos will likely attempt to prise him away next year if the need arises, but could face competition for Kane's services from Manchester City.

Los Blancos pursuing Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid are interested in Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid are interested in Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Marca. Los Blancos have bolstered their midfield by adding Edouard Camavinga to their ranks this summer. However, the La Liga giants are aware they need an injection of youth in the middle of the park.

Luka Modric is at the fag end of his career, while Toni Kroos is also into his 30s. Casemiro will join the group in February, which is why Carlo Ancelotti has turned his attention to Tchouameni as a potential successor for the Brazilian.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid ℹ️🇫🇷 Aurélien Tchouaméni is one of the most talked about names at Valdebebas, Real Madrid have been following the Monaco midfielder for years now and he's now become an objective for next season. @marca ℹ️🇫🇷 Aurélien Tchouaméni is one of the most talked about names at Valdebebas, Real Madrid have been following the Monaco midfielder for years now and he's now become an objective for next season. @marca https://t.co/WPhTCACgP3

The Frenchman is already being courted by a host of top clubs, including Real Madrid. Monaco have slapped a €60 million price tag on his head, but could be willing to let him leave for a suitable offer.

Tanguy Ndombele open to Real Madrid switch

Tanguy Ndombele is open to joining Real Madrid next year.

Also Read

Tanguy Ndombele is open to joining Real Madrid next year, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Frenchman has struggled to find his footing since joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

Things have not changed for him under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, so Ndombele is ready to consider a move away from Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all interested in his services. However, the 24-year-old prefers a move to Los Blancos instead.

Edited by Bhargav