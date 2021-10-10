"I don't know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football anymore" - PSG superstar Neymar says 2022 World Cup could be his last for Brazil

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar has indicated that the 2022 World Cup could be his last for Brazil in a rather unexpected turn of events. At the age of 29, the gifted footballer has a few years ahead of him, so his words come as a bit of a shock to fans across the world.

In DAZN's documentary titled Neymar & The Line of Kings, the PSG attacker said that he'll do everything within his powers to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

"I think it's my last World Cup. I see it as my last because I don’t if I have the strength of mind to deal with football anymore. I’ll do everything to turn up well and win it with my country to realize my greatest dream since I was little, I hope I can do it."

Goal @goal "I don't know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football any more."Neymar expects the 2022 World Cup will be his last 🏆Watch Neymar & The Line Of Kings now exclusively on DAZN bit.ly/NeymarDAZN "I don't know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football any more."Neymar expects the 2022 World Cup will be his last 🏆Watch Neymar & The Line Of Kings now exclusively on DAZN bit.ly/NeymarDAZN https://t.co/Dyl4rDEHce

Brazil haven't got their hands on football's biggest honor since 2002 and will look to make the most of Neymar's presence to do so in Qatar. The PSG superstar has featured in two World Cups for the Selecao so far, but he has thus far been unable to spearhead his national team to the promised land.

Neymar will look to spur PSG on to greater heights this season

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

PSG have begun the 2021-22 season in good form, as they find themselves at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. On a personal level, Neymar has benefitted from Lionel Messi's arrival at the Parc des Princes, with the pair sharing a close bond due to their time together at Barcelona.

👁 @Ani7ii Neymar has confirmed that the 2022 World Cup will be his last.Our last shot to glory. Neymar has confirmed that the 2022 World Cup will be his last.Our last shot to glory. https://t.co/fWnzXeMt1p

Adding Kylian Mbappe to the mix, PSG boast one of the strongest attacking tridents in world football and will be a force to be reckoned with in the UEFA Champions League. The Parisians have been dubbed as one of the early-season favorites for the competition, but only time will tell if they live up to their billing.

Also Read

Also Read: "We are a step behind in comparison" - Lionel Messi names 2021-22 UEFA Champions League favorites and plays down PSG's chances

Edited by Vishal Subramanian

LIVE POLL Q. Will Neymar spearhead Brazil to World Cup glory in 2022? Yes No 3 votes so far