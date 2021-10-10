"We are a step behind in comparison" - Lionel Messi names 2021-22 UEFA Champions League favorites and plays down PSG's chances

Lionel Messi has played down Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) hopes of winning the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League campaign in an interesting interview with France Football (quotes via Marca). The Argentine great has indicated that while PSG boast a handful of world-class players, they still need time to gel together as a team.

Messi named Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid as teams that always do well in the UEFA Champions League and also mentioned Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. Interestingly, Premier League giants Liverpool did not get a mention, while Messi also opted to omit former club Barcelona.

"Everyone thinks that Paris Saint-Germain will win the Champions League, but there are more teams. There is Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid who always do well, Bayern Munich and Inter. I don't know if I forgot any."

"We have some great individual players, but we still need to get to know each other well to form a team. To win titles it's important that you play as a team. This is what makes me say that we're a step behind in comparison with all these clubs who have more collective experience than us."

Lionel Messi says PSG are a step behind a few other sides in the UCL in terms of experience

While Messi acknowledged that PSG are building a strong side, he was quick to point out that players are still trying to get to know one another as a team. The Argentine opened his account for his new club in the UEFA Champions League, as he scored a stunning goal in the 2-0 victory against Manchester City.

The former Barcelona man also spoke about PSG's record in the UEFA Champions League in recent years and admitted that the Ligue 1 giants have been working towards this goal for a while now.

"The club has been working towards this goal for a few years now and recently they've come close."

Messi has scored just once for PSG, but he is still undoubtedly one of the best players in the world and could well get his hands on the Ballon d'Or next month. After winning the Copa del Rey with Barcelona and the Copa America with Argentina, the 34-year-old is one of the favorites for the award and is likely to win it for the seventh time in his career, a record that is unlikely to ever be broken.

