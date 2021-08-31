Ranking the 5 best penalty-takers in world football right now

Contrary to what many people believe, taking a penalty is not an easy job. You can have all the ability in the world, hit rockets from outside the box and trivelas from obscene angles, but some players simply don't have the skill to do it from 12 yards when time stands still.

Goalkeepers are always equipped and ready to cover one side of the netting during penalties. The taker either gives them the eye and sends them the wrong way before passing it home or blasts it into the back of the net to give the keeper no chance.

Nowadays, the rate with which penalties are awarded has increased quite a bit. Therefore, the importance of a competent penalty taker in the team is huge.

With nerves of steel, laser-point precision and a poker face that would leave the keeper clueless, here we take a look at the:

5 best penalty-takers in world football right now

#5 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

The most expensive player in football history, Neymar earns fifth spot on our list of best penalty takers in the world right now.

Neymar recently emerged as one of the premier penalty-kick takers while with PSG, while that was not necessarily the case during his time with FC Barcelona. Neymar has missed just two penalties so far at PSG. On the other hand, Neymar failed to convert five penalties during his final two seasons with FC Barcelona.

Nevertheless, Neymar has been as reliable as one can be when it comes to taking penalties. There can be many reasons why the Brazilian is so efficient in this aspect of the game. From his sheer confidence to gradual build-up in attempts, Neymar just had his way, calmly slotting in penalty kicks for key goals.

31 penalties taken



31 penalties taken

28 goals

1 assist (to Icardi) pic.twitter.com/Nx6u077hXA — 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗹 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) January 31, 2021

So far, Neymar has attempted 76 penalties in his career and has managed to slot in 62 of them.

#4 Jorginho (Chelsea)

Italy v Spain - UEFA Euro 2020: Semi-final

Jorginho had an incredible 2020/21 season as he managed to win the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea and was a crucial part of the Italy side that won Euro 2020. He followed that up by winning the UEFA Super League with the Blues and was subsequently named the 2020/21 UEFA Player of the Year.

While he did not have the best of starts to the season, the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea saw the Italian become an integral part of the Blues' side. He was often the main link between defense and attack, helping his team make quick transitions after recovering the ball in deep areas.

While Jorginho's game might not center on scoring goals or providing assists, his ability from the penalty spot is second to none. He runs up to the ball and does a little hop which sends the goalkeeper leaning to one side and then Jorginho strokes the ball to the other side to seal the deal.

The Italian has a near perfect record from the penalty spot, scoring 29 and missing only four, although three of those misses have come in the previous campaign.

Jorginho has now scored each of his five penalties for Italy across all competitions.



Maintaining his 100% record with the Azzurri. pic.twitter.com/N9iw5ZPSwy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 15, 2020

Nevertheless, the Italian is still the No. 1 penalty taker for club and country and his unique ability from the spot definitely earns him a position on this list.

