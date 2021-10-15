5 players with better long shots than Robert Lewandowski in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 incorporates long shots as a significant part of its gameplay, similar to its predecessors.

Football has a catalog of players who are experts at netting the ball in from long-range zones, and FIFA 22 does a remarkable job of replicating their talents.

Best long shot takers in FIFA 22

5) Radja Nainggolan (Belgium)

Club: Royal Antwerp

Long Shot: 90

OVR: 80

The long-time Serie A midfielder took his leave from top-flight European football in 2021. Nainggolan terminated his contract with Inter Milan, making a move to his hometown club.

Despite an overall rating of 80, the player's long-shot ability is 90, making him a competent transfer option in FIFA 22.

4) James Rodriguez (Columbia)

B/R Football

▪️ Era: 2010s-present The modern-day No. 10. An attacking maestro who put on a show at the 2014 World Cup and had an entire nation celebrating, dancing and believing again. And can't forget his Puskas-winning strike.







Club: Everton

Long Shot: 91

OVR: 81

Rodriguez established himself as an excellent midfielder with his goals, including the Puskas award-winning effort, at the 2014 World Cup.

Recently, however, he has seen a downfall in his performance, leaving Everton for Al Rayyan (Qatar Stars League). The Colombian remains a player of the Premier League side in FIFA 22.

3) Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Club: Manchester City

Long Shot: 91

OVR: 91

Kevin De Bruyne has had a stellar career since his move to Manchester City. The highest-rated midfielder in FIFA 22 is arguably the best in present-day football.

His 2020/21 campaign ended with the Belgian contributing majorly to City's title-winning season while adding a PFA Men's Player of the Year award to his name.

2) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

UtdFaithfuls

To those complaining that Cristiano Ronaldo only scores "tap-ins" and "pens", be informed that he has the best catalogue of goals from long-range shots in football history.



Club: Manchester United

Long Shot: 93

OVR: 91

After starting his career as a prolific winger, Cristiano Ronaldo shifted to a more central attacking role over the years. Nevertheless, his long-shot prowess remains unchanged.

Consistently remaining a top card in the franchise for over a decade, the veteran striker remains a favorite choice for FIFA 22 players.

1) Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Long Shot: 94

OVR: 93

The highest-rated player in FIFA 22 is an inevitable choice in this list. Messi's long-shot rating witnessed an upgrade from 88 to 94 in FIFA 19 and has remained the same since then.

An overall rating of 93 combined with 95 in Dribbling and 92 in Shooting makes the Argentine genius the primary choice for FIFA 22 players to lead their attack.

Edited by Ravi Iyer