5 players with higher sprint speed than Lionel Messi in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 is yet another EA Sports title featuring Messi as the highest-rated player. The player’s achievements in football are never-ending. Close to two decades of football history have Messi’s mark in each turn. With every goal, Messi racks up more fans. With FIFA 22, Messi is now ranked the highest in 10 of the last 12 editions of FIFA.

Apart from being a prolific goalscorer, Messi is known for his unique ability to find his way inside the box, taking on defenders in his way. His dribbling stats in FIFA 22 are off the charts with 95, the highest in the game. His sprint speed, however, failed to find the mark. With a sprint speed of 80 and pace of 85, Leo Messi’s player card in FIFA 22 has come up short of expectations in this aspect. Listed below are the top 5 players with Sprint Speed higher than Lionel Messi.

B/R Football @brfootball Lionel Messi is the highest-rated player on FIFA 22 🌟 Lionel Messi is the highest-rated player on FIFA 22 🌟 https://t.co/1oioOtkm7V

Top 5 fastest sprinters in FIFA 22

5) Vinicius Junior (Brazil)

Vinicius representing his national side (Image via Instagram / @vinijr)

Club: Real Madrid CF

Sprint Speed: 95

OVR: 80

The winger had trouble finding his form in 2020. However, 21-year-old Vinicius Junior has secured his spot in Real Madrid's starting lineup this season. With a sprint speed and pace of 95, Vinicius is the fastest Real Madrid player in FIFA 22.

4) Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Hakimi is the fastest right-back in FIFA 22 (Image via Instagram / @achrafhakimi)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Sprint Speed: 95

OVR: 85

This summer, the former Real Madrid youngster switched over to PSG to become part of their newly constructed superteam. With Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar in attack, the presence of an 85 rated right-back is scary. What’s more threatening is that Hakimi has a sprint speed rating and a pace of 95 in FIFA 22.

3) Adama Traore (Spain)

Club : Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sprint Speed: 96

OVR: 78

Adama Traore joined Wolves in 2018 and has played in over 100 matches for the club since then. His popularity rose when fans started comparing his physique from his previous spells in Barcelona and noticed the transformation. His robust figure matched with extraordinary speed makes him an exciting choice for players to try out in FIFA 22.

2) Alphonso Davies (Canada)

Goal @goal Let's just watch that Alphonso Davies moment of brilliance against Barcelona again, shall we? 🤩 Let's just watch that Alphonso Davies moment of brilliance against Barcelona again, shall we? 🤩https://t.co/ilMqbS3NwO

Club: Bayern Munich

Sprint Speed: 96

OVR: 82

20-year-old left-back Alphonso Davies has been a pivotal part of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich ever since his arrival. His contributions to the team were vital in their sweep of the sextuple, winning every trophy they played for in 2020. The fullback can also fill the role of a winger when required. With a sprint speed of 96, Davies is the fastest defender in FIFA 22.

1) Kylian Mbappe (France)

Robin Bairner @RBairner Here's the goal for anyone who hasn't seen it yet... Here's the goal for anyone who hasn't seen it yet... https://t.co/XbIpcIKfrX

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Sprint Speed: 97

OVR: 91

The golden boy of this generation is featured on the cover of FIFA 22. Kylian Mbappe may not be the highest-rated player in his squad, but no one in FIFA 22 can outrun the Frenchman. With an exclusive sprint speed and pace ratings of 97, Kylian Mbappe is the fastest player. Paired with Messi’s and Neymar’s dribbling, players may have trouble facing Mbappe’s menacing speed.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar