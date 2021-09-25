"I haven't made a mistake"- Achraf Hakimi explains why he rejected Chelsea for PSG

Right-back Achraf Hakimi has revealed why he chose to sign for PSG over Premier League giants Chelsea this summer. The Blues were desperate to sign Hakimi from Inter Milan, and had submitted multiple bids to sign the Moroccan.

Hakimi, however, rejected the opportunity to sign for Chelsea, and instead chose to sign for PSG. The 22-year-old has already scored three goals and provided two assists in nine appearances for PSG in all competitions this season.

The former Inter Milan star revealed he does not regret signing for PSG over Chelsea, saying.:

"When I received these two offers, I had an intuition that I had to go to Paris, that I would be happy there. PSG is a great club, and I appreciated how people liked me and wanted me here. I was lucky to see my arrival accompanied by some big transfer. I'm already sure I haven't made a mistake, I'm feeling good;we have a dream team, and I'm proud to be part of it," Hakimi told L'Equipe.

Achraf Hakimi gave an insight into the conversation he and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino had before he signed for the club.

"He liked my style of play and that I would learn a lot with him. We got along well during that conversation. He's a manager I like; he likes to dominate matches with possession and play very offensively. A few years ago, he wanted me at Tottenham. He has a style of management and play which could help me progress."

Hakimi has quickly become one of the standout players at PSG after just two months with the club. PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table after winning all seven league games this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were held to a shock 1-1 draw in their opening Champions League game of the season away at Club Brugge, though.

Achraf Hakimi's decision to sign for PSG has allowed Reece James to develop at Chelsea

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - Carabao Cup Third Round

Achraf Hakimi's decision to reject Chelsea and sign with French club PSG has benefited Blues right-back Reece James. The 21-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign despite receiving a red card against Liverpool, which forced him to miss Chelsea's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa.

James has scored two goals and provided one assist in three Premier League games for Chelsea this season. The youngster has formed an impressive partnership with striker Romelu Lukaku.

James is seen as one of the biggest prospects at Chelsea and in English football. His progress at Stamford Bridge would have been hampered had Chelsea signed Hakimi from Inter.

