A player's market value is of high importance, especially during the transfer season or contract negotiations. The market value of a certain individual helps the club evaluate that player's price tag, wage bracket and transfer value.

A lot of variables are considered while determining the market value of a player. These include factors like the player's age, marketability, form, national team, position, skillset, stats, among others. Now that France Football has announced the 2021 Ballon d'Or final 30-men list, let us take a look at

5 most valuable Ballon d'Or 2021 nominees

Source: Transfermarkt

#5 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City) — £90m

KDB is the PFA Players' Player of the year 2020-21

The Manchester City midfielder is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders ever to have graced the game. He is an important cog in Man City and Belgium's midfield unit. Kevin De Bruyne's vision and passing accuracy is second to none.

These attributes make the 30-year-old a player of high market value. As of now, Kevin De Bruyne has been tagged at £90m. The Belgian international had a successful EPL season last term with the Sky Blues. He scored 10 goals and assisted 18 across all competitions. His international outings were pretty decent as well. That's why he made the 30-men list for the Ballon d'Or in 2021.

Kevin De Bruyne is tipped to earn a lot of votes as many believe the midfielder deserves to win the Ballon d'Or trophy sooner or later. Grabbing a spot in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year and the UEFA Champions League Team of the Year, KDB is certainly a favorite to win as many votes as possible.

#4 Romelu Lukaku (Belgium/Chelsea) — £90m

Romelu Lukaku secured the Serie A MVP of the season (2020/21)

The other Belgian on the Ballon d'Or list is Romelu Lukaku. The former Inter Milan striker helped the Nerazzurri win the Scudetto, which was their first since the 2009-10 season. Scoring 30 goals off 44 games (across all competitions), Lukaku ended up as the team's most consistent performer, hence, making his place in the 30-men list for Ballon d'Or.

The 28-year-old has also had a fine stint in the national jersey so far this season. Lukaku has secured 11 goals of 12 games this year.

A return to Chelsea meant Romelu Lukaku would be joining a much more difficult league compared to Serie A. Nevertheless, the former Everton forward has scored three Premier League goals from his first six games.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 20/10 - Romelu Lukaku is the only player across the last 15 seasons to record 20+ goals and 10+ assists in a single Serie A campaign. Unprecedented.We look at why Chelsea are set to break their transfer record to bring the Belgian back to England.✍️ @Edwaardz for @OptaAnalyst 20/10 - Romelu Lukaku is the only player across the last 15 seasons to record 20+ goals and 10+ assists in a single Serie A campaign. Unprecedented.We look at why Chelsea are set to break their transfer record to bring the Belgian back to England.✍️@Edwaardz for @OptaAnalyst

Priced at £90m, Lukaku joins the club of elites and is expected to maintain the position for quite sometime, such has been his form lately. Before leaving Inter Milan, Romelu Lukaku secured the Serie A MVP of the season (2020-21).

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh