5 budget youngsters that all FIFA 22 Career Mode players should sign

The transfer window in FIFA 22 is one of the most consequential chapters of a player's Career Mode campaign. The window closes after the initial two months of Career Mode expires. During this time, players have the opportunity to scout and sign the players of their choice.

Financial situations in FIFA 22 are often dire in the initial season unless the player has selected a big club or uses the Financial Takeover option to get a large influx of money at the beginning of the Career Mode.

Players often resort to purchasing a few cost-effective and sustainable players in critical positions to enhance their squad. This article looks at a few youngsters that can be key in every player's squad in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22: 5 cheap youngsters Career Mode players need to sign

5) Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Joe Scally is America's newest entry in European football (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $2,100,000

Wage: $2,000

Potential: 65-81

At 18 years of age, the American right-back has started every match for the German club so far in the Bundesliga. Scally plays right-back for M'gladbach in the 3-4-3 formation they field, although the player also possesses left-back capabilities in FIFA 22.

Scally comprises the right blend of pace (79) and stamina (73), essential for a wingback. With the potential to grow his attributes in the upcoming seasons, Scally is an ideal pick in Career Mode for players on a budget.

4) Talles Magno (New York City FC)

Can this player become the next Neymar in FIFA 22? (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $3,100,000

Wage: $2,000

Potential: 67-85

The Brazilian youngster is currently one of the three stars in New York City FC. They have been offered a Designated Player contract, similar to the club's most famous players - David Villa, Frank Lampard, and Andrea Pirlo.

Like real life, the 19-year old has exceptional potential in FIFA 22, with players having to spend just a minimal amount to offer this player a contract.

Despite an overall rating of 67, Magno has an acceleration of 87 with fantastic dribbling and ball control. The player's main highlights are his 5-star skill moves and 4-star weak foot, making him a strong contender as a winger and wide midfielder in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

3) Alhassan Yousuf (Royal Antwerp FC)

Is this player the next N'Golo Kante? (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $4,300,000

Wage: $9,000

Potential: 70-83

Alhassan Yusuf is a 21-year old Nigerian defensive midfielder who represents Antwerp in the Belgian first division. Most effectively a CDM, Yusuf can also play fullback when required.

Yusuf possesses attributes remarkably similar to N'Golo Kante's. The player's stamina rating of 91 speaks for itself. Paired with agility (89) and acceleration (84), the player is a talent worth developing. Yusuf's notable attributes can be expected to max out before the player reaches an overall rating of 80.

2) David Datro Fofana (Molde FK)

How fast can this playet get? (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $1,600,000

Wage: $850

Potential: 63-84

The 18-year old Ivorian has one of the best growth in potential in FIFA 22. Fofana plays for the Norwegian side, Molde. The player can be signed for under $1,000 wages and grow in multitudes under the proper training.

Fofana has a surprisingly high pace rating, with 86 in acceleration and sprint speed. Jumping (80), strength (75), and agility (82) are attributes essential to a striker's performance. The combination of features in the player appears similar to that of Erling Haaland, who Fofana replaced at Molde FK.

1) Maarten Vandevoordt (KRG Genk)

Is Vandevoordt the best young keeper in FIFA 22? (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $5,000,000

Wage: $3,800

Potential: 71-87

The upgrade to goalkeepers in FIFA 22 from its previous editions features improved shot-stopping and more intelligent decision-making on the keepers. Combined with the potential that Vandevoordt offers, the player is the best young goalkeeper available in the first season of Career Mode in FIFA 22.

The 19-year old Belgian is a starter for his club and is the youngest goalkeeper ever to play in the UEFA Champions League. Acquiring this player in the first season itself is crucial. Vandevoordt has qualities exceeding his ratings and, with the player's affordability, can be a pivotal part of any squad in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar