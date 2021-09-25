10 goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in 2021

The quality or pedigree of a goalkeeper is often gauged by the number of key saves he makes and the clean sheets he keeps.

Football, in its simplicity, is a game that is won by the team that outscores the opposition. However, titles and championships are often won by teams that have the most robust defenses. That explains why most teams splurge to have quality personnel in their defensive third, especially a world-class goalkeeper.

Many top teams, especially in Europe's top five leagues, have quality goalkeepers, who keep a lot of clean sheets during a season. On that note, here's a look at the ten custodians in the top five leagues who have registered the most shutouts this year. Without further ado, let's get started:

Note: All data as per transfermarkt.

#10 Peter Gulacsi ( RB Leipzig) - 13

Peter Gulacsi has been a solid custodian for Leipzig.

Peter Gulacsi has been one of RB Leipzig's most key players, especially since their promotion to the Bundesliga in 2016-17.

The Hungarian international has kept 74 clean sheets in over 200 games across competitions for Leipzig. Last season, Gulacsi's 15 Bundesliga clean sheets, the most by a keeper in the division, helped Leipzig to a creditable second-place finish.

OptaFranz



15 - #HUN goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi kept 15 clean sheets in last season's Bundesliga, more than any other goalkeeper.



#EURO2020 #GERHUN

This season, though, Gulacsi has kept shutouts in only two of seven games across competitions, which partly explains Leipzig's torrid start to the season. Die Roten are a lowly 12th in the table, winning just once in five games. They will hope for Gulacsi to regain his form from last campaign as they seek to climb up the league table.

#9 Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) - 13

Manuel Neuer has been a standout performer for club and country.

Manuel Neuer is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the game at the moment.

The 33-year-old has kept an impressive tally of 215 clean sheets across competitions in nearly 450 games for Bayern Munich. Neuer has played a key role in the Bavarian giants' nine-season Bundesliga stranglehold, and has won two continental trebles.

Earlier this season, Neuer kept his 205th Bundesliga clean sheet to move ahead of another Bayern legend Oliver Kahn. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner now has the most shutouts of any goalkeeper in Bundesliga history.

Albi



Manuel Neuer has now officially the most Clean Sheets in Bundesliga History (205) Surpassing the Legend Oliver Kahn (204).



The Greatest Goalkeeper of all Time🐐 🎖New Record🎖



Manuel Neuer has now officially the most Clean Sheets in Bundesliga History (205) Surpassing the Legend Oliver Kahn (204) .



The Greatest Goalkeeper of all Time🐐 https://t.co/ql3Hv7sMAX

Neuer wasn't at his brilliant best last season despite Bayern Munich winning their ninth straight Bundesliga title. He will look to regain his mojo this season as the Bavarian giants seek to continue their domestic dominance and make a splash in Europe.

#8 Alisson Becker (Liverpool) - 13

Alisson Becker has been a key player for Liverpool.

Alisson Becker, commonly known by his first name, has been a key player in the resurgence of Liverpool as a force to be reckoned with in England and Europe. Since the arrival of the Brazilian, The Reds have won the Champions League and Premier League in successive seasons.

The 28-year-old has kept 63 shutouts in nearly 150 games across competitions for Liverpool. He kept 15 clean sheets in the Reds' triumphant Premier League campaign in 2019-20.

Last season, Alisson's poor form and Liverpool's injury woes, especially in defense, meant the Reds endured a wretched campaign. They were in free fall before a late resurgence helped them finish third. Alisson made news by scoring a late headed winner, marking the first-ever goal by a Liverpool goalkeeper from open play.

Squawka Football



Alisson Becker is the only goalkeeper in Premier League history with a goal, an assist, a Golden Glove award and a winners' medal.

And he's staying at Liverpool.



And he's staying at Liverpool. 🙌 https://t.co/UhylH6hRik

Alisson has made a rousing start to the new campaign, keeping four clean sheets in five games as Liverpool find themselves joint top of the Premier League table. His continued good form could play a key role as the Reds strive to return to title-winning ways.

#7 Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) - 14

Samir Handanovic has been a key performer for Inter Milan.

Samir Handanovic has been one of the most consistent performers at Inter Milan since his arrival at the club in the summer of 2012.

The veteran Slovenian goalkeeper has kept 141 clean sheets in 395 games for the Nerazzurri across competitions. Earlier this year, Handanovic became the most capped Nerazzurri goalkeeper in Serie A history. He kept 15 clean sheets last season, which helped Inter win their first league title in over a decade.

Handanovic hasn't started the new season as well as he would have liked, though, keeping only one clean sheet in six games across competitions. He'll need to rediscover his mojo if Inter are to win successive league titles.

