5 teams with the biggest transfer budgets in FIFA 22 Career Mode

The first step to kick start a Manager Career Mode in FIFA 22 requires the user to select the club of their choice. Their career mode venture heavily relies on the selected club.

Although common practice involves starting the career mode with a small club, there are positives to choosing a wealthy club. A top club with a good transfer budget eliminates the time required for the team to earn money, allowing players to engage in the transfer market right away.

Top 5 Richest Clubs in FIFA 22 Career Mode

5) Liverpool FC

Liverpool are a fan favorite for many FIFA 22 players(Image via Sportskeeda)

Transfer Budget- $158, 940, 992

Club Value - $4, 071, 000, 000

Liverpool FC are the fifth richest club in the world, as per the 2021 Forbes rankings. Despite not taking home any silverware for the 2020-21 season, Liverpool made money in their transfer window from their player offloads.

4) Real Madrid CF

Rebuild the Real Madrid squad with their elaborate budget(Image via Sportskeeda)

Transfer Budget- $177, 034, 464

Club Value - $3, 705, 200, 000

Regardless of not winning trophies in 2021, Real Madrid had a good season in La Liga, missing out on the trophy by just 2 points. Madrid lost to champions Chelsea in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The departures of Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Martin Odegaard opens up some space in the club's transfer budget. FIFA 22 offers players the appropriate budget to rebuild Real Madrid's squad.

3) Paris Saint-Germain

PSG have an exciting star studded roster this season (Image via Sportskeeda)

Transfer Budget- $188, 814, 336

Club Value - $2, 567, 660, 000

Arguably the best transfers possible in a window was achieved by PSG during the summer of 2021, with stars such as Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnaruma, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum added to their roster. Despite the frenzied purchases, PSG have emerged as one of the richest clubs in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

2) Manchester United FC

A highly valuable squad with young talents that have good potential(Image via Sportskeeda)

Transfer Budget- $224, 506, 976

Club Value - 4,183, 000, 000

The club has not seen any silverware in the 2020-21 season. However, finishing behind Manchester City in the Premier League and securing a UEFA Champions League spot led to the re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. The additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane were further changes made to the roster. Such an extensive transfer budget, along with the roster, makes Manchester United a friendly choice in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

1) Manchester City FC

Champions of England emerge as the richest team in FIFA 22 career mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Transfer Budget- $253, 050, 000

Club Value - $3,982, 500, 000

The 2020-21 Premier League champions and UEFA Champions League finalists can credit their position on the list to their tournament earnings. Despite maintaining an expensive roster of players, the club has sufficient funds to spend in FIFA 22.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod