Barcelona overtake Real Madrid to become the most valuable club in the world

Barcelona might have succumbed to a demoralizing 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in last Saturday’s El Clasico, but Blaugrana fans now have a reason to feel cheerful again.

According to CNN via Forbes, the Catalans are the most valuable football club in the world, ahead of their arch-rivals. Barcelona have narrowly beaten Real Madrid to go top of the list for the first time.

The Catalans have endured a tough year during the COVID-19 pandemic, with financial constraints stifling the club off the pitch. Barcelona’s debts reportedly crossed the one billion mark, which forced the club to sell some of the most important members of their squad last summer.

Real Madrid winning the league last season only compounded Barcelona's misery. To make matters worse, Lionel Messi attempted to leave Camp Nou last summer but was eventually convinced to stay for another year.

Despite staying, the Argentinean has blasted the club hierarchy for their lackadaisical approach to running the club. Things went from bad to worse when Lionel Messi’s contract details were leaked to the public. Even though Barcelona went on to distance themselves from these events, the dire state of the club was highlighted to the public.

The Catalans also saw their run in the UEFA Champions League end prematurely this season while their rivals Real Madrid continue to stamp their authority in the tournament.

Barcelona will hope that the issues at the club will get sorted out with the arrival of new president Joan Laporta. The Spanish politician oversaw one of Blaugrana’s most successful periods in their recent history during his previous reign and has a job on his hands to turn the club’s fortunes around.

Real Madrid generated more commercial revenue than Barcelona last season

Barcelona are currently valued at $4.76 billion, which puts them ahead of Real Madrid, who have a value of $4.75 billion. Bayern Munich, who are valued at $4.22 billion, are third on the list. Interestingly, Manchester United have dropped out of the top three into the fourth spot, as the rebuilding exercise at Old Trafford continues.

Despite slipping to second place, the Los Blancos stay on top in commercial revenue generated and also have the most valuable shirt deal in the football world. Last season, the club generated $424m from sponsorship, advertising, and shirt deals.