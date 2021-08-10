Lionel Messi agrees to two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain - Reports

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain have been in talks over a potential transfer in the past few days following the Argentine's departure from Barcelona. An agreement has now been reached between the two parties and Messi will head over to Paris in the coming hours.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano also claims Lionel Messi eventually decided to green-light his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer after being convinced by the offer submitted by the Ligue 1 giants.

Lionel Messi joins PSG... HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included.



Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours.

As per the report, the agreement will keep the playmaker at the Parc des Princes until the summer of 2023, with the option to extend it further by a year. The contract will see him pocket around €35m net per season, which will make him one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

Paris Saint-Germain have shown an interest in signing Lionel Messi over the last couple of months. Talks slowed down when reports emerged that the attacker had an agreement to remain at Barcelona this summer. However, the Blaugrana were forced to let go of him due to their financial constraints.

Lionel Messi is still firing on all cylinders. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner led his country to the Copa America trophy this summer, finishing as the top scorer, top assist provider as well as the Player at the Tournament. Messi will be keen to solidify his chances of claiming his seventh Ballon d'Or award next season.

Messi and Neymar are set for a massive reunion in Paris.

Paris Saint-Germain's attack will definitely improve with Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain already have one of the most potent attacking lines in Europe, with the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi proving too big for opposition defenders. By adding arguably the greatest player in history to that attack, most teams will be dreading the prospect of lining up against PSG.

Messi and PSG also have a similar goal for next season. The Parisians' priority is to win the Champions League; a trophy the attacker has also grown desperate to win following Barcelona's disappointment in the tournament over the last couple of years.

