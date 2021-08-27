Manchester United reach agreement to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, an official statement from the Premier League club confirmed.

The official Manchester United statement reads as follows:

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical."

Manchester United swooped in for Cristiano Ronaldo as soon as rivals Manchester City pulled out of the move at the eleventh hour. The Red Devils have now re-signed the Portuguese forward, who spent six memorable years at Old Traffford.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal between Manchester United and Juventus will not include Paul Pogba. The 28-year-old midfielder has entered the final year of his Manchester United contract but will not move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are set to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a two-year deal until the summer of 2023. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is rumored to be having a Manchester United medical soon in Lisbon before making his move back to the Premier League.

Also Read: David James' column - Greatest foreign XI in Premier League history

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United after 12 years

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to Manchester United after 12 years. The Portuguese superstar first left the club in 2009 to join Real Madrid for a then-world transfer record of £80 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United in 2003 from Sporting Lisbon. In the six seasons he spent at Old Trafford, he scored 118 goals in 292 games. Cristiano Ronaldo helped Manchester United win three Premier League titles and a Champions League title in 2008 against Chelsea in Moscow.

Manchester United have had one of their most productive transfer windows in recent history. The Red Devils have already signed the likes of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane and have now added Cristiano Ronaldo to their ranks. These new arrivals have surely made Manchester United one of the favorites to win the Premier League title.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United: HERE WE GO! Done deal between Juventus and Man United on permanent move. Cristiano has accepted the contract proposal from Manchester United and he’s coming back. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC #Ronaldo



Medical to be scheduled soon.

CR7 IS BACK. Here we go. pic.twitter.com/WXfs3p6GFK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Nived Zenith