5 FIFA 22 players who would make great Fortnite skins like Neymar

FIFA 22, like its predecessors, is a popular title among footballers all over the world. The noticeable presence of professional players among the gaming community started with FIFA. However, it is worth noting that the community has seen a shift recently towards first-person shooters (FPS) and battle royale titles like Fortnite, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Neymar has been seen sharing his free time with all three of the latter. The PSG star owns a curated and expensive skin inventory in CS: GO and has streamed COD on multiple occasions.

However, what makes his fans leap with excitement is his inclusion in Fortnite's Season 6 Battle Pass.

Five more FIFA 22 players who would make fans drool with their Fortnite skins

5) Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/USA)

Pulisic has had quite the ride in his young career (Image via @cmpulisic/Instagram)

Straight out of Hershey, Pennsylvania, the 23-year-old, nicknamed "Captain America", is the United States' hottest entry into top-flight European football. After his time in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, Pulisic made his way into the Premier League with Chelsea.

The youngster has since become a favorite among fans for both club and country. He has been a popular pick among Americans in FIFA 22.

And with a gaming population similar to the United States, fans would love to see a Christian Pulisic-themed Fortnite skin.

4) Paul Pogba (Manchester United/France)

Pogba celebrates France's Nations League win (Image via @paulpogba/Instagram)

Being one of the flashiest and most flamboyant individuals in world football, Pogba secures a spot on this list. His celebrations are iconic in FIFA 22, but his hairstyles catch people's attention all over the world.

Representing one of England's oldest clubs and a nation deeply rooted in gaming, the Frenchman would be an exciting choice for a player skin in Fortnite.

3) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/France)

The Frenchman is one of the reasons for Fortnite's rise to popularity in 2018. Griezmann performed the "Take the L" celebration for the whole world to see at the World Cup in 2018.

He has made it his iconic celebration on the field, and it has been adapted to every edition of FIFA since then, including FIFA 22. With France proudly representing its community on the frontlines of FIFA 22 and professional esports, adding a Griezmann skin to their roster would be an honorable tribute.

2) Lionel Messi (PSG/Argentina)

Messi recently broke his trophy drought with his national side (Image vi@dereksutari7898/a Twitter)

The impact that Messi has on world football goes without saying. Being one of the greatest in the sport comes with recognition. Admired worldwide, the PSG star would be an exceptional choice to represent the football community in gaming alongside clubmate Neymar.

Given that Neymar and Messi are long-time friends and teammates, fans would have fun seeing them side by side in Fornite, just as in FIFA 22.

1) Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United/Portugal)

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball WOW, WOW, WOW 🔥Ronaldo has done it again 👏👏 WOW, WOW, WOW 🔥Ronaldo has done it again 👏👏 https://t.co/TOWu9HFqMC

Ronaldo broke the news with a return to Manchester United. With the hopes and expectations of one of England's biggest clubs resting on his shoulders, he seems far from reaching the end of his prime.

At 36, the Portuguese still puts on a good spectacle after scoring with his celebrations, adapted by countless athletes and performers worldwide, including in FIFA 22.

A Ronaldo skin in Fortnite and adapting Ronaldo's iconic "Siuuuu" would be a game-changer and would excite lots of Fortnite fans.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

