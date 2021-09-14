Why Robert Lewandowski has a better rating than Christiano Ronaldo in FIFA 22

EA Sports has revealed the top 22 players for FIFA 22, the top three of which include both Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski. While this was unsurprising, many fans were shocked to learn that the latter has a higher rating.

At this point, Ronaldo fans are pretty used to seeing him being rated as the second-best football player in the FIFA games. According to EA's ratings, Lionel Messi usually comes out on top as the best player.

The topic of the best football player in the modern day is up for debate. However, Ronaldo fans often feel that EA is biased towards Messi when it comes to the ranking.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

FIFA 22: Why is Ronaldo's rating below that of Lewandowski's?

Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo's OVR cards (Images via EA Sports)

Most Ronaldo fans are undoubtedly disappointed at this reveal. In the previous season, the Portuguese star scored 29 goals in 33 games for Juventus, and he also won the Golden Boot at Euro 2020. In the same season, however, Lewandowski scored 41 goals in 29 games for Bayern Munich.

Some fans believe the Pole's outstanding performance merits him a second-place rating. Ronaldo's supporters, however, have pointed out that Messi and Ronaldo's statistics have been almost similar. They also said that, in this case, the record international goalscorer's rating shouldn't have been deducted.

EA have announced the top 22 players in FIFA 22!



Some upgrades and downgrades from last year but the most surprising rating is Lewa 92 and Ronaldo 91 🤯



What do you think of the ratings? Fair or Not? What would you change? pic.twitter.com/89G18CBOIe — Primo Pod (@theprimopod) September 13, 2021

Another possible reason could have been their age difference. Ronaldo, at 36, is three years older than Lewandowski. However, all of this is pure speculation, with EA and the Ratings Collective being the only ones who know the real reason.

For context, the OVR ratings in FIFA games are done by a talent scouting network called the Ratings Collective. They come to a conclusion based on more than 30 attributes of players, including skills like passing, dribbling, shooting, and the like.

I don't get why people are surprised that Lewandowski has a higher rating than Ronaldo in fifa 22. No disrespect to Ronaldo but Lewa has been better since 2019 and the ratings shouldn't be robotic — NastyNagelsmann (@GoatGnabry) September 10, 2021

Messi's OVR of 93 has remained unchanged in FIFA 22, but Ronaldo is not the second-best this year. The second-best overall rating of 92 has gone to Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich. Despite having a stellar season, Cristiano Ronaldo's rating has dropped to 91 in FIFA 22.

Some fans have raised their voices regarding the ratings, also pointing out that Marc-Andre ter Stegen is rated higher than Courtois.

Coming out on October 1, FIFA 22 utilizes the groundbreaking Hypermotion technology. Despite being heavily advertised as a deciding factor for the game, the PC editions will not have it.

