How to get Neymar Jr. skin in Fortnite Season 6

Epic Games has confirmed that the Fortnite Season 6 secret skin, Neymar Jr., has already arrived on the Battle Royale island with multiple styles arriving soon.

He can be contained no more!



Starting April 27, Battle Pass owners can earn the @neymarjr Outfit and other items from his Set.



Read about what's happening in @FNCreate and compete in the Neymar Jr Cup where you can win a custom-designed soccer boot ⚽https://t.co/pnDCYwkgpk pic.twitter.com/FkiH0Emfdo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 25, 2021

The secret skin for the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass, Neymar Jr., features a total of four unlockable styles. These styles include:

Neymar Jr. regular skin

Neymar Jr. Primal form

Neymar Jr. Exhibition Mode alternate style, and

Neymar Jr. Exhibition Mode Primal form.

However, in order to unlock each of these separate styles, players need to complete various quests that have been introduced along with the release of Neymar Jr. in Fortnite Season 6.

However, before getting started with how to unlock the Neymar Jr. outfit along with all its styles in Fortnite Season 6, it is extremely important for players to note that only the regular form of the Neymar Jr. outfit along with its Primal form is available in the game.

The Alternate Style Exhibition mode outfit and its Primal form are scheduled to arrive with update 16.30 along with a bunch of epic quests that will allow players to unlock the same.

Neymar Jr. skin in Fortnite Season 6

Advertisement

In order to unlock the default version of the Neymar Jr. skin along with everything else available in the bundle, players will need to complete the new Battle Pass quests that have been added to the game.

However, before getting started with the quests, players should note that they can only get the Neymar Jr. outfit in Fortnite Season 6 if they have purchased the seasonal Battle Pass.

Here are all the #Fortnite Neymar Jr Teasers we have received so far and what they related to back in the Season 6 images as well! pic.twitter.com/CyUG1JxgIm — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) April 23, 2021

Having said that, here are all the available quests as well as what they unlock from the Neymar Jr. bundle in Fortnite Season 6:

Advertisement

Talk to an Island Soccer player - players will need to talk with one of the multiple newly introduced Soccer NPCs to unlock the Soccer Ball Emote Toy as well as a Neymar Jr Banner.

Complete 3 Quests from Island Soccer players - Players will need to complete 3 quests that they receive from Soccer NPCs to unlock the Neymar Jr-themed Matador Loading Screen.

Complete 5 Quests from Island Soccer players - Players will have to complete 5 quests that they receive from Soccer NPCs to unlock the Neymar Jr outfit.

Drop Kick the Soccer ball toy 500 meters as Neymar Jr - Completing this quest will reward players the Joia Trophy in-game back bling.

Score a goal with the Soccer ball toy as Neymar Jr - Completing this quest will reward players the Jaguar Strike Pickaxe.

Eliminate 3 opponents as Neymar Jr - Completing this quest will reward players with the Shhh. emote. Triggering this emote while in the Neymar Jr. skin transforms the player into Neymar Jr.'s first primal form.

Completing all these quests will allow players to collect all the items available from the Neymar Jr. bundle in Fortnite Season 6's Battle Pass.