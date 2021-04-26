Fortnite Season 6 end date: Everything revealed so far about Season 7

Fortnite Season 6 is expected to end sometime during the second week of June, and many fans are wondering what Season 7 might have in store.

Having said that, there have been various speculations regarding what might be coming after Fortnite Season 6. However, it is safe to say that no matter what happens in Season 7, the DC-comic experience will still be available for players.

Epic Games has already revealed that the final part of the Fortnite x Batman Zero Point comic book series will be released on July 6, almost a month into Season 7.

Apart from that, other speculations have also suggested that Epic Games could finally reveal all the members of The Seven in Season 7 when the Spire is opened. Additionally, there have also been rumors regarding the return of Kevin the Cube. However, until and unless Epic Games' officially reveals the story for Season 7 in Fortnite, it all remains mere conjecture.

When does Fortnite Season 6 end?

Based on the usual strategy that Epic Games' follows for seasonal updates in Fortnite, it is expected that Fortnite Season 6 will end on 7 June. With that said, it is firmly believed that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will also end with an in-game event that highlights the in-game storyline.

Apart from that, it is quite certain that Season 7 will feature new content from the DC Universe as each edition of the Fortnite x Batman Zero Point comic presents players with a bonus code that can be used to unlock a special DC-themed in-game cosmetic.

Considering that the final two editions of the comic books are scheduled to be released on 15 June and 6 July respectively, it goes without saying that players will witness DC-themed characters in Fortnite Season 7.

Although it is widely believed that Chapter 2 Season 7 will begin sometime during the second week of June, Epic Games can choose to extend the duration of Fortnite Season 6 at any point of time. The developers have been known to do the same in previous instances to play out everything they have planned for the ongoing season.

For players worried about collecting accolades from Fortnite Season 6, this is the ideal time to acknowledge that the season is progressing rapidly and start grinding those Battle Pass levels.