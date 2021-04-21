Where to find and read the full Fortnite x Batman Zero Point comics

The first edition of the Fortnite x Batman Zero Point comics was released on April 20th, and one kind-hearted Reddit user has now uploaded all 20 pages for fans who cannot access it elsewhere.
The thread, that was posted on the r/FortNiteBR subreddit by u/furioushunter12, contains spoilers from the first edition of the comics.
Fans who are set to get their physical copies soon and want to avoid any spoilers should refrain from visiting this specific thread.
All those who are unable to gain access to the comic books but want to read them can enjoy the first edition by visiting this link.
Epic Games have confirmed that there will be six assorted editions of the Fortnite x Batman Zero Point comics.
Fortnite x Batman Zero Point comics
The release of the first edition of the Fortnite x Batman Zero Point comics saw the arrival of the Rebirth Harley Quinn outfit in Fortnite. Similarly, the release of each new edition will be accompanied by a new in-game cosmetic item, which can be redeemed using a bonus code available in the comics.
Fans who are unable to grab a copy of the comics will be able to purchase the same from the Item Shop at a later stage during the summer.
Here are the confirmed dates for the release of all consequent editions of the Fortnite x Batman Zero Point comics:
- April 20 - Part 1
- May 4 - Part 2
- May 18 - Part 3
- June 1 - Part 4
- June 15 - Part 5
- July 6 - Final part
Many fans are interested in the plot of the Fortnite x Batman Zero Point comics.
Fans who are unable to access these comics have been saved by u/furioushunter12, as the user has confirmed that they will be uploading all the comics on the Reddit thread soon after they are released.