Neymar Jr in Fortnite: 11 cosmetic items, new Quests, Neymar Jr cup and more details

Epic Games recently released the final trailer for Neymar Jr in Fortnite Season 6. The soccer star was rumored to be joining the battle royale game at the start of the current season.

The cinematic release of Neymar Jr's arrival features the soccer-star dribbling a grenade in Fortnite. It looked absolutely brilliant and gave a glimpse of what the character can do in-game. The trailer concludes with Neymar Jr kicking the grenande towards the opponents with a majestic side-volley before showing off his Shhh emote.

The world-renowned left-winger from Brazil has joined hands with one of the most popular games in the world. Neymar Jr in Fortnite promises to be one of the biggest collaborations in the game.

He can be contained no more!



Starting April 27, Battle Pass owners can earn the @neymarjr Outfit and other items from his Set.



Read about what's happening in @FNCreate and compete in the Neymar Jr Cup where you can win a custom-designed soccer boot ⚽https://t.co/pnDCYwkgpk pic.twitter.com/FkiH0Emfdo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 25, 2021

The publishers released an official blog to reveal every detail about Neymar Jr in Fortnite. Since he is the secret skin for Season 6's battle pass, Neymar Jr will arrive with his own set of challenges.

This article will discuss all the new items that have been added to the game with Neymar Jr in Fortnite.

Neymar Jr in Fortnite: How to acquire all the cosmetics from the Season 6 battle pass?

Neymar Jr in Fortnite loading screen - (Image via Epic Games)

Neymar Jr in Fortnite comes with his own unique set of cosmetics and a new tournament in Season 6 from 27 April 2021.

Advertisement

Details about Neymar Jr's Fortnite outfit were revealed by data miners long before the official trailers. Neymar Jr in Fortnite will come with 11 unique cosmetic items for Season 6.

The official blog mentions: "Neymar Jr can be contained no more! Starting this week on April 27, you can tackle his Battle Pass Quests, allowing you to unlock his Outfit and other items from his high-octane Set. By completing Neymar Jr Quests and Epic-rarity Quests, unlock and unleash his primal forms."

As predicted before, Neymar Jr's arrival in Fortnite brings a unique set of challenges and quests for Season 6. All Neymar Jr Quests are available as part of the Season 6 battle pass, and they will go live on 27 April with the release of the v16.30 update.

Neymar Jr primal style - Image via Epic Games

Advertisement

The official blog revealed some challenges for Neymar Jr in Fortnite and they are as follows:

Talk to an Island Soccer player (New NPCs) - players will have to converse with a Soccer NPC to unlock the Soccer Ball Emote Toy and a Neymar Jr Banner.

Complete 3 Quests from Island Soccer players - players will have to complete 3 quests to unlock the Neymar Jr-themed Matador Loading Screen.

Complete 5 Quests from Island Soccer players - players will have to complete 5 quests to unlock the Neymar Jr outfit.

Drop Kick the Soccer ball toy 500 meters as Neymar Jr - completing this will give players the Joia Trophy Back Bling.

Score a goal with the Soccer ball toy as Neymar Jr - completing this will give players the Jaguar Strike Pickaxe.

Eliminate 3 opponents as Neymar Jr - complete this objective to free the primal self within.

Neymar Jr in Fortnite comes with this quest to automatically unlock the Shhh. The emote is a built-in one for Neymar Jr that awakens one of his primal forms. It is quite similar to the Kratos Levithan Pickaxe designed in Season 5.

Here are all the #Fortnite Neymar Jr Teasers we have received so far and what they related to back in the Season 6 images as well! pic.twitter.com/CyUG1JxgIm — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) April 23, 2021

Advertisement

Neymar Jr in Fortnite has also brought a set of Epic Quests that players will need to complete to obtain the rest of the cosmetics. Players can unlock the following cosmetics by completing all Epic Quests:

I’m ready! Spray

Stealth Shot Emoticon

Hang Loose Celebration Emote

Aerial Acrobat Glider

Exhibition Style of the Neymar Jr Outfit, Jaguar Strike Pickaxe, and Aerial Acrobat Glider

With Neymar Jr's default outfit, exhibition style, and two primal forms, the Neymar Jr Outfit in Fortnite has a total of four different versions.

Neymar Jr Fortnite Cup: How to win the custom designed soccer-boots?

Neymar Jr Fortnite Cup 28th April 2021 - Image via Epic Games

Neymar Jr in Fortnite has also brought a whole new tournament for players to compete in Season 6. On 28 April, players will be able to take part in the Neymar Jr Cup for a chance to win a custom-designed soccer boot.

The tournament will be in Solo format and the top player from each will be rewarded with one of these cosmetic items in real life. This feature makes the tournament much more memorable and twice as competitive.

The Neymar Jr Cup in Fortnite will follow the same rules as other tournaments and cash cups.

Players also stand to win the Spinner Takes All emoticons as part of the tournament.