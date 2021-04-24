Twitter erupts as fans want to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Astronomical Concert with Travis Scott in Fortnite

The Astronomical Concert was an event that featured Travis Scott in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. Fortnite fans recently took to Twitter to celebrate the one-year anniversary of this magical concert and requested the developers to release the Travis Scott outfit in Fortnite.

Statistics revealed that the Astronomical event with Travis Scott in Fortnite broke the game’s all-time record with an astonishing 12.3 million concurrent players attending the concert.

Fortnite posted an official tweet later that week thanking fans. The tweet also revealed the number of live unique players at the time of the event.

Thank you to everyone who attended and created content around the Travis Scott event!



Over 27.7 million unique players in-game participated live 45.8 million times across the five events to create a truly Astronomical experience. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/LSH0pLmGOS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 27, 2020

It is safe to say that the Astronomical Concert featuring Travis Scott in Fortnite was a massive success. That is why fans and players are celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Astronomical Concert on Twitter.

Travis Scott’s Astronomical event in Fortnite was a year ago today 😱 I can’t imagine spending it with anyone else but you @johnl2226 I’m so grateful and happy you were there back then, and here now my dear 🥰 pic.twitter.com/S8uQwsmayJ — Astoria! ♥️🎮 (@OnyxAstoria) April 24, 2021

In light of this recent event, fans are wondering if they will get to see Travis Scott in Fortnite again. There is no official news about another Astronomical Concert, but fans believe it will be a wonderful idea.

Fans want the outfit to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Astronomical Concert with Travis Scott in Fortnite

In Season 6, fans were expecting to see Travis Scott in Fortnite again, but this time as an Item Shop skin. Data miners and leakers recently revealed that the outfit was added to the Season 6 game files.

Wth is going on with fortnite and Travis Scott. I got vbucks In January 2020 (In Chapter 2 season 5) to get Travis Scott cuz they updated him in the game files. Then they didn’t release him. Then this month they updated him along with Major Lazer and Marshmello. — Travis Lee (@Travislee88434) April 24, 2021

However, fans were disappointed when the 23rd April Item Shop update did not feature the fan-favorite rapper. It was later discovered that Travis Scott's shop section was removed.

yeah beacuse he didn't got removed from the API... fortnite only deleted his shop section...Travis Scott can appear on any shop section since his section got removed. — YouTube_Profortnite (@YProfortnite) April 24, 2021

The sheer brilliance of the Astronomical Concert has fans wanting more even after a year. The Fortnite community is obsessed with obtaining the iconic Travis Scott skin in-game.

pls @fortnite bring back TRAVIS SCOTT!! — digga bxnce😈 (@bxnce3) April 24, 2021

In fact, the event with Travis Scott in Fortnite was more than a digital concert in-game. It was one of the most joyful experiences during the pandemic in 2020.

Exactly one year ago, Travis Scott’s Astronomical event occurred! 🔥



The event broke a new record for Fortnite as more than 12.3 million people viewed the virtual concert, with the previous record belonging to popular DJ and personality, Marshmello. pic.twitter.com/iuNEOrbam9 — Fortnite News (@SentinelCentral) April 23, 2021

i hate u fortnite for not returning the travis scott — sprxnt (@Pyxl_YT) April 24, 2021

The Travis Scott skin was also up for grabs as players could earn other free goodies by completing challenges.

Professional players also dawn the outfit from time to time while playing competitive matches. Coupled with all the Icon Series emotes, it provides viewers with a brilliant experience.

Travis Scott's Shop section was removed! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/PsS4yowWew — Nickname - Fortnite Leaks & News (@NicknameSC) April 22, 2021

@trvisXX Hey. Can't wait to get your Skin on Fortnite, massive fan of yours. I Went into Travis Scott Concert when it was in Fortnite absolutely the best thing Fortnite has ever shown. Hope your all good. Best wishes ma friend from Scotland in UK. Debs xx — FLAME Xx27 (@FLAME_Xx27) April 24, 2021

Harley here, Harley there...



But did you know, it's been A YEAR since Travis Scott did his concert in Fortnite! pic.twitter.com/5zg5Q6Qejr — Frenzy (@FrenzyLeaks) April 23, 2021

Getting the rapper's custom outfit is a dream for almost every Fortnite fan. The outfit has become a symbol of solidarity within the Fortnite community.

Good morning! Its been one year since Travis Scott and Astro Jack first arrived in the #Fortnite Item Shop; at shop reset, @FortniteGame X @Spotify will begin, could we see all the Musician skins return today? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sHuoiujPHn — Tari (@tariTwt) April 22, 2021

It is safe to assume that no other live event could generate the same viewership and revenue as the Astronomical concert did in 2020.

Fun fact: Travis Scott (known as “the guy from Fortnite”) actually makes mainstream music pic.twitter.com/NA4eFzBo5q — lil Riolu (@SkyreRiolu) April 20, 2021

There are enough indications to convince fans that Travis Scott is returning to Fortnite since the Astronomical Bundle is in the Season 6 game files.

Only time will tell when Epic Games will decide to release the outfit for players to purchase.