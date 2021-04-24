Twitter erupts as fans want to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Astronomical Concert with Travis Scott in Fortnite

The Astronomical Concert was an event that featured Travis Scott in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. Fortnite fans recently took to Twitter to celebrate the one-year anniversary of this magical concert and requested the developers to release the Travis Scott outfit in Fortnite.
Statistics revealed that the Astronomical event with Travis Scott in Fortnite broke the game’s all-time record with an astonishing 12.3 million concurrent players attending the concert.
Fortnite posted an official tweet later that week thanking fans. The tweet also revealed the number of live unique players at the time of the event.
It is safe to say that the Astronomical Concert featuring Travis Scott in Fortnite was a massive success. That is why fans and players are celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Astronomical Concert on Twitter.
In light of this recent event, fans are wondering if they will get to see Travis Scott in Fortnite again. There is no official news about another Astronomical Concert, but fans believe it will be a wonderful idea.
Fans want the outfit to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Astronomical Concert with Travis Scott in Fortnite
In Season 6, fans were expecting to see Travis Scott in Fortnite again, but this time as an Item Shop skin. Data miners and leakers recently revealed that the outfit was added to the Season 6 game files.
However, fans were disappointed when the 23rd April Item Shop update did not feature the fan-favorite rapper. It was later discovered that Travis Scott's shop section was removed.
The sheer brilliance of the Astronomical Concert has fans wanting more even after a year. The Fortnite community is obsessed with obtaining the iconic Travis Scott skin in-game.
In fact, the event with Travis Scott in Fortnite was more than a digital concert in-game. It was one of the most joyful experiences during the pandemic in 2020.
The Travis Scott skin was also up for grabs as players could earn other free goodies by completing challenges.
Professional players also dawn the outfit from time to time while playing competitive matches. Coupled with all the Icon Series emotes, it provides viewers with a brilliant experience.
Getting the rapper's custom outfit is a dream for almost every Fortnite fan. The outfit has become a symbol of solidarity within the Fortnite community.
It is safe to assume that no other live event could generate the same viewership and revenue as the Astronomical concert did in 2020.
There are enough indications to convince fans that Travis Scott is returning to Fortnite since the Astronomical Bundle is in the Season 6 game files.
Only time will tell when Epic Games will decide to release the outfit for players to purchase.