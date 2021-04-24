Where are artifacts in Fortnite Season 6: Full list of locations revealed

Where are the artifacts in Fortnite Season 6? This question has frustrated players in the current season since the weekly challenges began. The Primal-themed season has given fans numerous quests to hunt down in order to progress and earn XP.

New Spire Quests:



Complete Uncommon or Rarer Quests



Collect artifacts for Tarana



Find the thief



Play the Last Log and return to Raz



Return to Raz



Complete Uncommon or Rarer Quests



Don't get caught!



Harvest a wolf fang, a boar tusk, and three chicken feathers for Raz — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 30, 2021

Finding all the artifacts in Fortnite can be tricky since they are hidden in various locations. Players who find these artifacts in Fortnite will not only be rewarded for completing the challenges but will also give players a deeper knowledge about the Zero Point.

These artifacts in Fortnite are attributed to two specific NPCs. Raz and Tarana have been at the epicenter of chaos in Season 6. It is quite evident that they have some hidden insight about the Spire.

Players can find out more about the Primal-themed season by locating all these artifacts in Fortnite.

Where are all the artifacts in Fortnite Season 6?

This article will discuss and help players find "Cult Artifacts" and "Tarana Artifacts" in Fortnite Season 6.

Where to find Tarana artifacts in Fortnite?

All artifacts locations for "Collect Artifacts for Tarana" quest at Boney Burbs pic.twitter.com/6RlxA1wNQk — MLL (@meetlootllama) March 30, 2021

Tarana is located at Boney Burbs in Season 6. Players can find all the artifacts in Fortnite at the same POI. These artifacts are spread out all over Boney Burbs, and players will have to head back to Tarana to complete this quest.

Tarana's artifacts in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The first artifact can be found at the watchtower in Boney Burbs. It's located right below the staircase, as seen in the image above.

Tarana's artifacts in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The second artifact is located in the house next to the cornfield in Boney Burbs.

Tarana's artifacts in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The final artifact is located in the house at "270" when lined up with the compass on top.

How to get the Cult artifacts in Fortnite?

Once players have spoken to Tarana after finding all three artifacts, she'll direct them to Colossal Crops, where Raz is located.

Raz is the key to the next set of Spire Challenges, where players will need to find the Cult artifact in Fortnite.

Players can complete this challenge in two steps. Firstly, players have to collect a Talisman from a Spire Guardian, located at any of the smaller Spires on the map.

Once they have acquired the Talisman, loopers will then need to collect the Cult Artifact from the main Spire at the center of the map. Upon defeating the Spire Assassin, players can enter structures that are lateral to the main Spire and find the Cult artifact in Fortnite Season 6.

The next set of challenges are set to arrive on April 27, 2021, as seen in the in-game challenge menu.