NeymarJr set to arrive in Fortnite on 27th April: Here is how you can claim him

Epic Games recently released the first teaser for Neymar Jr arriving in Fortnite Season 6.

The official date has been revealed by the teaser and Neymar Jr is coming to Fortnite on 27 April 2021.

Neymar Jr is one of the most popular soccer stars in the world. His mesmerizing skills are only rivaled by his goal-scoring ability. However, Neymar Jr is an avid gamer and is a huge part of the eSports culture in South America.

Recognized popularly for his one-taps in CS:GO, Neymar Jr has played Fortnite before and has won against numerous eminent streamers.

Before Season 6 began, Fortnite data miners uncovered several leaks that pointed to an upcoming collaboration with the soccer star.

With the release of this recent trailer, Neymar Jr is taking a step closer to entering the vast world of Fortnite.

When is NeymarJr coming in Fortnite Season 6 and how to acquire his cosmetics?

🔔 *NEW* MYTHIC items FOUND in Fortnite! (NEYMAR’S stink sack) — afool4art 💛 (@afool4art) April 23, 2021

Neymar Jr is scheduled to arrive in Fortnite Season 6 on 27 April 2021. The soccer icon will bring along a unique set of cosmetics which will be a part of his set.

The Neymar Jr Fortnite cosmetic set was leaked by data miners a while ago, and it consisted of 11 unique items. The trailer only gave a glimpse of the new Neymar Jr outfit in Fortnite, and based on the first look fans predicted that it might feature a futuristic design.

Neymar Jr is a part of the Fortnite Season 6 battle pass. Players can acquire all the unique cosmetics by leveling up their BP. There are also rumors of new mythic items coming to the game with Neymar Jr's arrival.

Currently, the secret section of the Battle Pass has seven slots to be filled with Neymar Jr's cosmetics in Fortnite Season 6. Speculation suggests that in order to acquire the remaining four, players will have to complete certain quests.

Rumors also suggest that NeymarJr will bring his own LTM in Season 6. Players might get to see a soccer-themed LTM, as it was teased by Fortnite Brazil's Twitter handle .

A skin with 2 extra styles

A backbling

A pickaxe

An emote

A glider

A toy(!)

A loadingsceen

A spray

An emoticon — Chuck-Jug (@Chuck_Jug) April 8, 2021

All the cosmetic items coming with NeymarJr in Fortnite Season 6 are as follows:

Neymar Jr's Fortnite Toy is going to be one of the rarest items in this upcoming collaboration. The last time a toy was added to Fortnite was back in Chapter 1 Season X.

This indicates that Neymar Jr might have arrived in Fortnite Season 6 with some narrative changes.

It is highly expected that Neymar Jr will have the PSG Jersey style edit and theBraziliann national team jersey as well. As for the third style, players will have to wait and see what Epic Games has in store.