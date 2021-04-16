Fortnite Crew pack members to get three months worth of Spotify Premium for free

Fortnite Crew subscribers will now get a three-month subscription to Spotify Premium for free, upon redeeming it between 22nd April 2021 and 30th June 2021.

Epic Games announced this in an official blog post, and it certainly comes as a surprise to the fans.

Can you feel the beat? 🎶🎧



From Apr 22, 2021 - June 30, 2021 @ 8 PM ET, get your first 3-months of Spotify Premium for free for active subscriptions to Fortnite Crew! Limits apply.



More Info: https://t.co/GcVfeXA6uD pic.twitter.com/PBZApRzTsv — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 16, 2021

Beginning April 22nd, active Fortnite Crew subscribers will be eligible to claim a code to get their first three months of Spotify Premium for free.

However, this offer can only be claimed on a Spotify account that has never held a Premium status in the past.

omg i might actually buy the crew for this — snowy ❄ (@WinterWoooofs) April 16, 2021

Fortnite Crew subscription just got a whole lot more interesting thanks to this new incentive. Players with a Fortnite Crew membership can now play their favorite tracks on Spotify Premium, all while striving to earn that Victory Royale.

Fortnite Crew Subscribers will now get the first three months of Spotify Premium for free

First three months of Spotify Premium available for Fortnite Crew Subscribers (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Crew Subscribers in the following countries are eligible for this offer: Australia, Belgium, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam.

Advertisement

The official blog released a set of FAQs related to the three month Spotify Premium membership through the Fortnite Crew membership.

Once the free offer period concludes, players and Fortnite Crew subscribers can continue enjoying Spotify Premium as a paid service for $9.99/month.

Fortnite Crew subscribers will automatically get charged once the period is over, unless they cancel it beforehand.

Players taking up the offer can also cancel their Spotify Premium subscription before the free period is over to avoid charges. They will simply have to initiate the cancelation process before the third month ends.

The best thing about this offer is that even if players cancel their subscription before the offer period concludes, they will still get to experience Spotify Premium for the full length of the offer period.

Fortnite Crew subscribers who currently have or have had Spotify Premium in the past, are not eligible for this offer. This offer is only available for first-time subscribers to Spotify Premium.

The three-month Premium offer for Fortnite Crew subscribers is not redeemable on Family, Duo, or Student Spotify accounts.

All redeem codes for Spotify Premium on Fortnite Crew expire on August 1st, 2021. Players will have to redeem their code before the expiration date to get the first three months of Spotify Premium for free.