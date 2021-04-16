I hope this roster paves the way for more of our famous Indian organizations to jump into Fortnite, as this is one of the most competitive BR titles: Param "Hypertropher" Khanna, Global Esports Fortnite roster

World-renowned esports organization Global Esports recently announced its Fortnite roster, with an all-Indian line-up to promote and develop the competitive scene in the country.

Although Fortnite's influence touches the esports circuit in every continent, it is still behind in India, primarily because the nation's esports scene is dominated by mobile gaming.

2021 is a new decade, and it comes with a much-needed paradigm shift in the Indian esports community. Global Esports plans to establish its dominance in the region by winning the upcoming Fortnite Champion Series and future tournaments.

In light of this recent announcement, we had an opportunity to converse with Param "Hypertropher" Khanna, Support/Tarper in the GE Fortnite roster.

The 19-year-old battle-hardened youngster has proven himself in recent tournaments like the FNCS Heats and Fortnite Winter Royal. His skill and confidence are only rivaled by his determination to win every game.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Dipanjan Dey, Hypertropher opened up about his plans as a full-time competitive Fortnite player and his eagerness to establish himself in the Indian Fortnite community.

In conversation with Param "Hypertropher" Khanna, Support/Tarper in the Global Esports Fortnite roster

Here is an excerpt of the conversation:

Q1) First and foremost, congratulations on joining the Global Esports Fortnite pro roster. Give us an origin story? Tell our readers a bit about yourself and the journey that led you to the path of becoming a professional Fortnite player in India?

A: Thank You. My name is Param Khanna. I'm from Mumbai, and I'm 19 years old. I've always enjoyed gaming, playing titles like CS: GO, Team Fortress 2, Rocket League, and a few more.

Although I was good at these games, I was always playing casually for two reasons. The first being, I never engaged in the competitive scene of any of these games, and the second, I never had a good PC or equipment to compete.

I was a little late to play Fortnite when it first arrived on the scene, but I was hooked to it from the first moment I touched the game. I started in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4 and played on my laptop until the end of Season 10 when I got my PC.

I started competing from the Fortnite Chapter 2 and made some breakthroughs, and here I am now, representing Global Esports.

Q2) Tell our readers a bit about your early days and struggles. When did you start playing Fortnite, and how did you come up with the IGN "Hypertropher"?

A: I started competing from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, but the problem was I didn't know anybody in the Indian Fortnite community.

I reconnected with Aadil "Roaster" Khan, a junior from school, as he was relatively well known in the community.

From that point, I joined my first clan called "Razor," better known as Rz. For my IGN, I was surfing on the internet and came across the word "Hypertrophy," and I decided to personalize it.

Q3) As a professional Fortnite player in India, what do you think the community needs to become one of the popular regions. How do you see pro players, creators, and gaming orgs working together to build a home-grown Fortnite community?

A: The community needs unity and incentive to grind. Many players are now starting to create Fortnite content, as well as streaming, which brings new eyes to the game and helps increase exposure overall.

The Indian gaming community has what it takes to become one of the biggest regions in Fortnite esports. Although the problem remains the same, Fortnite is a PC game best suited for a four-man-squad.

Without the proper teammates, it's challenging to go pro in this game. That's what the community needs right now, to get unified.

Q4) Let us talk about your playstyle and some of your most significant achievements in competitive Fortnite so far?

A: I play Support and Tarper in my trio. I navigate and build tunnels for my trio during the endgame. My best achievement would be the three heats I have qualified for. My first ever earning was in my first event, which was Fortnite Winter Royale.

I am looking forward to winning more cash cups and tournaments with my team, Global Esports.

Q5) The new crafting dynamics included in Fortnite Season 6 has sparked numerous debates all across the competitive community. What are your thoughts about these latest changes added to the competitive playlist?

A: I like the aspect of crafting as people have to adapt and change their loot paths and strategies, although it makes some landing spots too overpowered. We will have to wait for the FNCS to see it in play competitively with stacked sweaty lobbies.

I like that Epic Games comes up with creative solutions every season; this keeps Fortnite fresh. Every season a new weapons' meta takes over.

I am enjoying all the inclusions in the current Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Q6) Another major change in Fortnite Season 6 was the introduction of Bows and vaulting of Snipers. This effectively suppresses an entire playstyle where precision rifles are crucial. How are players adapting to this drastic meta-change?

A: Personally, I would say I am arguably the best sniper in the Indian Fortnite competitive scene. But I still believe it was an excellent move to vault snipers as they can potentially ruin someone's game to no fault of their own. Players are now adapting with the bows and using other long-distance guns like revolvers etc., for Storm Surge.

At the same time, vaulting Sniper Rifles has discouraged an entire playstyle, as you mentioned. Content creators are now making trickshot montages with Bows instead of snipers, which is really satisfying to see. The comp players have to practice with bows, this will stay for Fortnite Season 6, and it's best to master the weapon early on.

Q7) Fortnite pros often practice numerous box fight routines and endgame courses before major cash cups, tourneys, and FNCS. Could you walk us through some of these routines that focus on aiming, editing, and building?

A: I get on Kovaaks for 1 hour. Kovaaks is essential as it's the best aim training available. I recommend this to every youngster who aspires to be a Fortnite pro. An hour or two in the aim trainer for at least six months will definitely fetch good results.

I have a playlist set up with six different scenarios to adapt my Shotgun, Assault Rifle, and Revolver aim. Then I proceed to some in-game maps created by "Raider464" which helps me warm up and improve my mechanics.

Q8) India's massive mobile gaming scene is effectively dominated by Free Fire, COD Mobile, and other battle royale games. Do you think Fortnite mobile can make a significant impact in the Indian gaming community?

A: Fortnite is misunderstood, and people assume the building aspect is too demanding when it's really not. Depending on prize pools, it could make an impact in the future.

When it comes to mobile gaming, battle royale games like Fortnite consume a lot of space. To play competitively, players need a proper high-end device that offers maximum framerate. Concerning other popular mobile titles like COD Mobile and Free Fire, Fortnite is heavily dependent on the quality of the device.

Fortnite mobile can definitely make a significant impact in the Indian gaming community; it is only a matter of time.

Q9) India's soaring gaming industry is valued at $930 million and is number one in the world. However, there is not much exposure when it comes to casual or competitive Fortnite. How will this new roster influence the gaming culture in India?

A: I hope this roster paves the way for more of our famous Indian organizations to jump into Fortnite, as this is one of the most competitive BR titles. In fact, this game, in my opinion, has the most competitive esports players.

Valorant and CS: GO have their own spots, but when it comes to battle royale, Fortnite is leagues ahead of other titles.

The Indian esports scene is currently in a fascinating spot with the likes of Valorant and CS: GO doing well, and hopefully, Fortnite will follow in the same direction.

Q10) How would you address the perpetual KBM vs Controller debate in Fortnite? Does it affect your strategy knowing that players competing on other platforms have an advantage?

A: Personally, I dislike the controller because of the aim assist. As a keyboard player, I spend hours improving my in-game mechanics. I also have to perfect my aiming, for which I've to be spot on with my mouse flicks. I believe aiming is the most crucial factor in a Battle Royale game, plus getting consistent aim is very tough.

Fortnite can become an extremely punishing game if your aim is not good. This is where controller players have an advantage with aim assist. But playing on a controller is no walk in the park either. Having good mechanics on the controller is also very tough, so it's mixed, I would say to each their own.

Q11) What is your approach with the upcoming Hype Cup and Trios Cash Cup in Fortnite Season 6? Do you think the current roster has what it takes to win both tournaments?

A: We will keep practicing and play to win. We just need to be consistent, and anything can be achieved.

Fortnite tournaments tend to be sweatier than any other game, and teamwork makes the dream work. I believe we have a good chance to win this time. We are definitely going to focus on placement points, but to be honest, I want to finish with high eliminations as well.

As I said, I like the weapons' meta this season, and I feel it will make a difference in the competitive matches.

Q12) What would you say is the most critical factor to consider to become a Fortnite pro, especially in India? Any secret tips for youngsters who aspire to become pros like you?

A: I will be honest. The Fortnite scene in India is still developing. But there are numerous pro players, content creators in our country who inspire youngsters to take up the grind. Keep grinding, and don't look for excuses.

The other interesting aspect of Fortnite is that it is constantly evolving. Most importantly, it grows with the trend, that's why we can see superhero collaborations.

Even dynamics like crafting were added in-game after Valheim's popularity. All these inclusions are too alluring for young players who are looking to make it big in Fortnite.

Q13) Is there anything you would like to say to your Fortnite fans and the next generation of esports talents?

A: I would like to thank all my fans who have supported me from the beginning until now and everyone else who recently started supporting me. The future of Indian esports is exciting, especially with Fortnite getting established in the country. My advice to aspiring Fortnite pros would be to get in while you can, grind the game, and try your best every day. Opportunities will turn up eventually!

What is Global Esports?

Global Esports is Asia's fastest-growing esports organization, with its roots in India. They recruit players from across the globe, including South Korea, Singapore, Japan, China, Europe, North America, India.

GE also has training facilities in South Korea & India and pop-up bootcamps in Singapore, London, New York, Harrisburg, and Los Angeles.

The organization has always been at the forefront when it comes to Fortnite, having a roster based out of South Korea earlier and now India. Global Esports' Fortnite players were also famous for breaking and currently holding the Fortnite World Record for the highest score during the 2019 Fortnite World Cup qualifiers.