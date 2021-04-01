SypherPK explains how Battle Pass outfits in Fortnite Season 6 are pay-to-win

Popular Twitch streamer Ali "SypherPK" Hassan recently suggested in a video that Fortnite Season 6 has pay-to-win elements.

Epic Games introduced the concept of NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. Oftentimes, these NPCs are purchasable outfits in the seasonal battle pass as well.

SypherPK spoke about how players who have purchased the 100 tiers of the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass can easily disguise themselves as an NPC.

This trick became quite popular in Fortnite Season 4, as players could change their look with the Mystique Outfit.

A similar phenomenon has been growing in the community in Fortnite Season 6, where players with the battle pass outfits have an in-game advantage.

SypherPK explains why BP outfits in Fortnite Season 6 are pay-to-win

In a recent video, SypherPK explained that players who purchased NPC skins from the battle pass or bundles have a pay-to-win advantage in Fortnite Season 6. Players can trick opponents by wearing these NPC outfits and camping at their spawn location on the map.

SypherPK disguised as pay-to-win Raz outfit in Fortnite (Image via SypherPK YouTube)

The popular Twitch streamer claims that these outfits can be used by players to fool others. Since these outfits can be purchased, the free-to-play community doesn't have access to them.

"I'm pretending to be an AI (NPC) to trick real players," said SypherPK.

SypherPK mentions that the Raz outfit (Tier 50 battle pass skin) is one of the pay-to-win costumes players can use. The NPC, Raz, is located at Colossal Crops on the Fortnite map. Players who have purchased the Raz outfit in the battle pass can go to the POI and eliminate the NPC to take their spot.

SypherPK said that this trick requires patience. The idea is to look like an NPC with whom players would want to interact for bounties and upgrades.

"The only thing that will not fall for this trick is an AI," said SypherPK.

SypherPK also used the Mystique Outfit from Season 4 to transform into the NPC Kyle. He mentions that since this NPC's outfit has not been released, players wouldn't expect anyone else to have it.

This trick is only possible if players purchased the Fortnite Season 4 battle pass, as the Mystique outfit and the Shapeshifter emote were rewards from the same.

SypherPK pointed out that these purchasable NPC outfits in Fortnite Season 6 are pay-to-win. They give an unfair advantage to players who camp at NPC sites just to trick the opponent.

He concluded by pointing out how players who have purchased battle pass outfits will always have an advantage because of these NPCs in Fortnite Season 6.