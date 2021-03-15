SypherPK unravels the mystery behind Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is just around the corner and SypherPK shared intricate details of the following season via a recent video.

The current season has been a huge success but is coming to an end in a few hours. Naturally, fans expect the current season to end with a grand event and also hope that the subsequent season will be even grander.

Related: Fortnite Season 6 Leaks: Midas spotted, Battle Pass skins, Jonesy goes wild, and more

Related: Fortnite Season 6 will likely make way for major map changes and locations from the past

Epic Games released a teaser amidst all the rumors around the new season. As usual, one of the most regular Fortnite streamers, SypherPK was the first to review them.

Are Dire Wolves coming to Fortnite?

The background images of the new trailer tease the appearance of a wolf and some new weapons. Agent Jonesy talks about the disruption of reality in Fortnite.

Related: Fortnite Season 6 Leaks: Map Changes, New locations, skins, and more

Advertisement

SypherPK believes that the seasons in Fortnite have a recurring pattern. For instance, Chapter 1 Season 4 was based around Superheroes. Similarly, Chapter 2 Season 4 was a huge collaboration with Marvel, and saw several characters from the MCU descend upon Fortnite Island.

In Chapter 1 Season 6, the 100th tier of the Battle Pass offered a Dire Wolf skin. SypherPK is sure that Chapter 2 Season 6 will have Dire Wolf NPCs running around the island.

New weapons coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

The teaser features what looks like the Black Drum Shotgun from Fortnite: Save the World. It has 10 shots, and fires in two-round bursts and seems to be a pretty strong weapon. SypherPK believes that it will either be an exotic or a mythic weapon.

Neymar Jr. is one of the most notorious gamers in the world right now. He has expressed his love for video games and CS:GO, in particular.

Advertisement

It looks as if Neymar is set to join Fortnite in some way



CSGO fans around the world shake their heads 😪 pic.twitter.com/YhcAdxL9TO — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 13, 2021

He surprised the entire world by responding to the new teaser forcing several pundits to claim that the Brazilian star might have something to do with the Fortnite Icon Series.

Epic rewarded Lazarbeam with his own skin in the game just a few weeks back, and the Australian streamer has been on cloud nine since then.

For months, fans have been waiting for the devs to reward SypherPK similarly on account of him being one of the most consistent Fortnite streamers.

The commencement of Fortnite Season 6 is just around the corner and might introduce several new additions to the 100-man Battle Royale.