If youngsters want to start their esports careers in India, then Fortnite is the game to play, with the endless amount of opportunities: Ashmit "Ash" Bindra, Global Esports Fortnite roster member

Global Esports recently announced its all-Indian Fortnite roster to promote and develop the esports scene in the nation.

The competitive circuit in India is finally opening up to a popular battle royale game like Fortnite. Global Esports plans to establish its dominance in the region by winning the upcoming Fortnite Champion Series and future tournaments.

In light of this recent announcement, we had an opportunity to converse with Ashmit "Ash" Bindra, fragger for the GE Fortnite roster.

The 17-year-old plans to make an immediate impact and establish himself in the competitive Fortnite circuit. His skills, coupled with his eagerness to learn more, will make him a force to reckon with in the upcoming tournaments.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Dipanjan Dey, Ash opened up about his plans as a full-time competitive Fortnite player in India.

In conversation with Ashmit "Ash" Bindra, Fragger in Global Esports' Fortnite roster

Here is an excerpt of the conversation:

Q1) First and foremost, congratulations on joining the Global Esports Fortnite pro roster. Give us an origin story? Tell our readers a bit about yourself and the journey that led you onto the path of becoming a professional Fortnite player in India?

A: Since I was a kid, I was always into playing video games with my friends. At some point, I realized that I was getting a lot better than most of my friends, and at that moment, I decided that I wanted to get into the competitive side of gaming.

My brother had introduced me to Fortnite back when it had just launched. When I started playing it, I already knew that this game was one of the most unique and enjoyable games I had touched. When the Middle East servers were announced, I fully committed to playing Fortnite competitively.

Q2) Tell our readers a bit about your early days and struggles, when did you start playing Fortnite, and how did you come up with the ign "Ash"? Who were some of your biggest inspirations behind playing competitive Fortnite?

A: When I started playing Fortnite, I didn't really have a good PC to play on, and that severely held me back. I barely got reasonable frame rates in the game, and that honestly demotivated me a lot. I didn't want to buy an expensive PC as I didn't really see the worth of it at the time. I started playing Fortnite in Season X of Chapter 1 with my school friends and then gradually shifted towards the "competitive scene."

My real name is Ashmit, and my parents always called me "Ash," which I then used as my in-game name.

Q3) As a professional Fortnite player in India, what do you think the community needs to become a region like NA East. How do you see upcoming pro players and content creators developing a Fortnite community in India?

A: The Middle East servers were released not too long ago. Other regions like NA East and Europe have had their servers since the start. Therefore, they have a lot more experience.

Other regions have also had huge LAN events, which puts players in clutch situations and tests their limits. So far, we haven't seen any massive LAN events, although we are improving as a region, season by season, and will hopefully get to their level soon.

Q4) Let us talk about your playstyle and some of your most significant achievements in competitive Fortnite so far?

A: In Fortnite, a player's playstyle depends on what role they play in their team. For example, I play the "fragger" in my trio, and I have to be the one who gets the most kills and refreshes in the end game for the tarper.

One of my biggest achievements would be coming to the top 23 in the Solo FNCS Grand Finals. Some of my other achievements would be qualifying for three heats (Squads, Solos, Trios).

Q5) The new crafting dynamics included in Fortnite Season 6 has sparked numerous debates all across the competitive community. What are your thoughts about these latest changes added to the competitive playlist?

A: In my opinion, it's a fresh change and changes how the game is played. The community looked down upon this change as most pros don't really like a changing meta in competitive Fortnite. In my opinion, the "crafting mechanism" is a tremendous change and gives people the opportunity to adapt again.

