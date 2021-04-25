Neymar Jr Fortnite cosmetic set: Everything revealed in the second trailer

Epic Games recently released a second teaser for the Neymar Jr Fortnite outfit arriving in Season 6. The trailer features a brand new style edit for the soccer superstar.

The ongoing primal-themed season is living up to its wild expectations, and fans cannot wait to see what the publishers have in store.

Details about the Neymar Jr Fortnite outfit were leaked by data miners long before the official announcement. Similarly, the Neymar Jr Fortnite cosmetic set was leaked by data miners a while ago, and it consisted of 11 unique items.

The official date has been revealed by the teaser and Neymar Jr is coming to Fortnite on 27 April 2021. With the release of this second trailer, fans got a glimpse of the new Neymar Jr Fortnite outfit.

Neymar Jr Fortnite skin: New style edits, new cleats, and more cosmetics coming in Season 6

Neymar Jr's cosmetics set is scheduled to arrive in Fortnite Season 6 on 27th April 2021. The second trailer featured a unique primal-themed skin outfit for Neymar Jr in Fortnite.

The best thing about this season's battle pass is that players can get most of the Neymar Jr Fortnite cosmetics by completing challenges. These challenges will be revealed once the set arrives in-game.

The Neymar Jr. skin will be fully revealed in 24 hours! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 24, 2021

According to popular data miner ShiinaBR, the Neymar Jr Fortnite skin will be revealed in the next 24 hours. Fans can expect to see at least three style edits for Neymar Jr's skin in Fortnite Season 6.

Advertisement

With the release of Neymar JRs skin, a special Fortnite x Neymar JR set of cleats will be available for purchase. pic.twitter.com/MEVrC1SXa6 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 24, 2021

iFireMonkey also reported that with the release of Neymar Jr's Fortnite cosmetics, a special Fortnite x Neymar JR set of cleats will be available for purchase.

TweaBR has uploaded an image of the first Outfit edit style which will come with the Neymar Jr Fortnite cosmetic set.

All the cosmetic items coming with Neymar Jr Fortnite set in Season 6 are as follows:

Neymar Outfit with two style edits (3)

A backbling (1)

A pickaxe (1)

A Neymar-themed emote (1)

A glider (1)

A toy (1)

A loading screen (1)

A spray (1)

An emoticon (1)

Advertisement

Neymar Jr's Fortnite Toy is going to be one of the rarest items in this upcoming collaboration. This reminds fans of the last time an actual toy was added in Fortnite Season X.

I think i'm actually really going to like this Neymar Jr skin pic.twitter.com/72b0fLm7ks — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) April 24, 2021

Neymar Jr is the secret skin for the Fortnite Season 6 battle pass. Players can acquire all the unique cosmetics by leveling up their BP.

Here are all the #Fortnite Neymar Jr Teasers we have received so far and what they related to back in the Season 6 images as well! pic.twitter.com/CyUG1JxgIm — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) April 23, 2021

Rumors suggest that Neymar Jr will arrive in Fortnite with an LTM and some mythic weapons. Players can also expect some special quests related to the Neymar Jr Fortnite cosmetic set in Week 7 and 8 of Season 6.

Neymar Jr's Fortnite cosmetic set will arrive in Season 6 on 27 April 2021.