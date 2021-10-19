5 underrated players that have high sprint speed in FIFA 22 

Pace can decide games in FIFA 22. Players can have a strong backline or a striker who can net 30 league goals a season. However, speed is the real match-winning attribute in FIFA 22.

The fastest players in the game are impossible to catch. While the players may have low ratings in other attributes, a through ball is all it takes to score the one goal that can decide a match in FIFA 22.

These are underrated players with the best sprint speed in FIFA 22

5) Allan Saint-Maximin (France)

Club: Newcastle United

Sprint Speed: 90

OVR: 79

The French number 10 is one of the most fundamental components of Newcastle United. Since arriving in the Premier League, he has garnered the respect of home and opposition fans.

At 24, Saint-Maximin exudes the qualities of an excellent winger with high potential. Although positioned as an LM in FIFA 22, Saint-Maximin is a prolific winger on both flanks. His dribbling rating of 87 paired with his 93 rated agility is a deadly presence in FIFA 22.

4) Moussa Diaby (France)

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Sprint Speed: 92

OVR: 81

22-year-old French winger Moussa Diaby is a promising player hailing from Bayern Leverkusen. In August 2021, the player made his debut for world champions France.

The 4-star player left PSG's youth academy for Bayer Leverkusen to take on a more prominent role to further improve his career. The 81-rated player comes with the potential of 89, having pace and dribbling ratings superior to his teammates. Prolific on both wings, the youngster is an affordable addition to the team for FIFA 22 players.

3) Rafa Silva (Portugal)

Gilles 🇳🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @_Grimanditweets

#SLBenfica Rafa Silva's recovery speed is 1.5x on the fast forward button! ⏩⏩💨😳 Rafa Silva's recovery speed is 1.5x on the fast forward button! ⏩⏩💨😳

#SLBenfica https://t.co/bBVXNW4tQF

Club: Benfica

Sprint Speed: 94

Overall: 82

Rafa Silva was a member of Portugal's victorious squad from the Euros 2016 and UEFA Nations League 2018-19 edition. The 28-year winger has always represented clubs in his home nation and is currently playing for Benfica.

At 28, Rafa Silva does not have many years left in top form in FIFA 22. The player also doesn't have increasing potential. However, Silva is the perfect addition to the squad for a cheap winger who packs pace and can take on the elite competition in Europe.

2) Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)

Goal @goal The day Liverpool lost their unbeaten Premier League record 😱 How’s that for a finish from Ismaila Sarr, though 🔥 The day Liverpool lost their unbeaten Premier League record 😱 How’s that for a finish from Ismaila Sarr, though 🔥 https://t.co/I2F0pEb0Sn

Club: Watford

Sprint Speed: 94

Overall: 78

Senegalese midfielder Ismaila Sarr entered the Premier League on a club-record transfer fee for Watford in 2019. Even though Watford faced relegation in Sarr's first season with the club, the player helped secure the team promotion to the Premier League next season, with Sarr scoring over 20% of Watford's goals in the Championship.

At 23, Ismaila Sarr is a young option for a versatile winger with a high attacking work rate. The player comes with a potential of 86. With an initial dribbling of 80 and a shooting score of 76, the winger can also take the spot of a center forward or a wide midfielder for the team in FIFA 22.

1) Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (France)

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball WOW! What a hit by Georges-Kevin N'Koudou 😱One-two on the edge of the area and BANG on the volley 💥A stunner for Besiktas and a goal of the season contender in Turkey! WOW! What a hit by Georges-Kevin N'Koudou 😱One-two on the edge of the area and BANG on the volley 💥A stunner for Besiktas and a goal of the season contender in Turkey! https://t.co/TVYtfV2b6q

Club: Besiktas

Sprint Speed: 94

Overall: 75

Nkoudou is a 26-year old winger who represents Turkish champions Besiktas. The player has had injuries hampering his playtime in the past. This meant finding little success in his short stint with Tottenham Hotspur.

Nkoudou is one of the fastest available players in FIFA 22. He has limited max potential. However, the player is the cheapest option for FIFA 22 players to unleash on the wings for a couple of good seasons until a suitable replacement is found.

As of 2021, Nkoudou is the proud owner of a professional esports team called GK Gaming. The team will compete in tournaments for FIFA 22 and NBA 2K22.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen