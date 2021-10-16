Which Premier League club has the best squad in FIFA 22?

Acquirements made by top clubs worldwide during the summer transfer window of 2021 excited gamers for FIFA 22. Due to the frenzy of the transfer market, players can now play with Ronaldo at Old Trafford in their career mode without the trouble of transferring him in or waiting for his in-game contract to expire.

Three out of the five wealthiest clubs in FIFA 22 emerge out of England. The Premier League also has a multitude of supporters around the world. With the Premier League's top clubs outshining the rest of Europe, this article elucidates the attributes of four Premier League clubs that are revered among FIFA 22 players.

FIFA 22: Who's the best in the Premier League?

Manchester United FC

ATT: 85

MID: 84

DEF: 83

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo (91) to Old Trafford after well over the decade is one of the most notable events in football in 2021. The long-awaited arrival of Jadon Sancho (87) also adds a significant improvement to Manchester United's roster in FIFA 22.

Paired with Bruno Fernandes (88) and Marcus Rashford (85), they have a stellar attack. Edinson Cavani (85), Mason Greenwood (78), and Anthony Martial (81) strengthen the squad with their presence on the bench.

Perplexing long passes from Paul Pogba (87) define United's midfield. With an improved defense from FIFA 21, the club features Raphael Varane (86), Harry Maguire (84), Luke Shaw (84), and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (83) as their 4-man defense line. David De Gea (84) is the club's first-choice goalkeeper in FIFA 22.

Manchester City FC

ATT: 85

MID: 85

DEF: 86

2021 witnessed Manchester City emerging as the Premier League champions for the 3rd time in 4 years. The club's efforts to reel in a top striker such as Harry Kane failed. However, Pep Guardiola made the satisfactory purchase of Jack Grealish to add to Manchester CIty's midfield.

Manchester City has a dominant attack in FIFA 22, featuring Jack Grealish (84), Gabriel Jesus (83), and Riyad Mahrez (86), with the presence of Raheem Sterling (88) and Ferran Torres (82) on the bench.

Kevin De Bruyne(91) proudly leads Manchester City's midfield as their highest-rated player in FIFA 22. Playing alongside him are Ilkay Gundogan (85) and Rodri (86) with Phil Foden (84), Bernardo Silva (86), and Fernandinho (83), making up quite the bench.

Premier League Player of the Year Ruben Dias (87) is the heart of Manchester City's defense. Pairing up with him in central defense is Aymeric Laporte (86), with options of John Stones (83) and Nathan Ake (78). Ederson (89) continues to impress as one of the world's best goalkeepers.

Chelsea FC

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague #SuperCup 🏆 Kai Havertz scored the only goal in Porto as Chelsea were crowned champions of Europe for the second time! 🥇 #UCL 🏆 Kai Havertz scored the only goal in Porto as Chelsea were crowned champions of Europe for the second time! 🥇#UCL | #SuperCup https://t.co/eliYEbHoGI

ATT: 84

MID: 85

DEF: 82

Chelsea's victory at the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League stage made them one of the top clubs in Europe. The reacquisition of Romelu Lukaku strengthens the team on the attacking front. This well-balanced Chelsea squad is an intelligent choice for players on FIFA 22.

Chelsea has a lethal striker combination of Romelu Lukaku (88) and Timo Werner (84). The individual strength and pace of the players offer a lot of potential for players to utilize. Wide midfielders or wingers include Christian Pulisic (82), Hakim Ziyech (84), and Callum Hudson-Odoi (77).

Mason Mount (83) and Kai Havertz (84) are options in attacking midfield, whereas N'golo Kante (90) and Jorginho (85) have their spot solidified as the pivot in Chelsea's midfield in FIFA 22. Other options in midfield include Mateo Kovacic (83), Saul Niguez (82), and Ross Barkley (78).

Chelsea's UCL winning defense features Thiago Silva (85), Antonio Rudiger (83), and Cesar Azpilicueta (83) in their 3-man central defense, with Ben Chilwell (82) and Reece James (81) pushing ahead as the team's wingbacks.

Edouard Mendy (83) is Chelsea's current first-choice keeper in FIFA 22, replacing Kepa (79).

Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC squad, 2020-21 season (Image via Twitter/ @@AnfieldWatch)

ATT: 86

MID: 83

DEF: 85

Liverpool FC is the most aggressive team in the Premier League, with their attack-minded performance earning them a Premier League title and Champions League trophy in 2019 and 2018, respectively. In FIFA 22, Liverpool FC remains a favorite choice among players despite having just one addition to their previous squad.

Sadio Mane (89) and Mo Salah (89) are the most dangerous wingers in the Premier League. Paired up with Roberto Firmino (85), the trio looks to convert a shot every chance they get. Diogo Jota (82) is also a valuable part of this attack.

Thiago (86), Fabinho (86), and captain Jordan Henderson (84) are the crucial links in the team's midfield after the departure of Gini Wijnaldum. Naby Keita (80), James Milner (79), and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (79) are available on the bench in FIFA 22.

With the game's highest-rated defender Virgil Van Dijk (89), guarding the team's backline, players have nothing to worry about. Fullbacks Andrew Robertson (87) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (87) are ranked among the five best defenders of FIFA 22. Joel Matip (83), Joe Gomez (82), and Ibrahim Konate (78) are the center halves featured on the bench.

Brazilian goalkeeper Allison (89) guards the post with Loris Karius (75) as his stand-in.

With four of the best Premier League squads in FIFA 22 taken into account, Manchester City stands out as the strongest squad. The presence of Kevin De Bruyne in midfield is a game-changer. Dias and Laporte with Ederson behind them are an impenetrable force. The club also has the squad density to field two teams at the same time. Manchester City is undoubtedly the strongest Premier League side on FIFA 22, with their default formation taken into account.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar