5 players with better physicality than Robert Lewandowski in FIFA 22

Robert Lewandowski is unquestionably the number one pick for a striker in FIFA 22. With an overall of 92, Lewandowski is the highest-rated striker in FIFA 22. In fact, the Polish marksman is second only to Lionel Messi in terms of overall rankings.

After enjoying a formidable season, scoring 41 Bundesliga goals in 29 games for champions Bayern Munich, it's not surprising to see Lewandowski up in FIFA 22's charts. While Lewandowski may have missed the Ballon D'Or due to the pandemic, FIFA 22 commemorates his performance with this high-rated card.

Adding on to the player's qualities is his physical stats of 82, with most of the top forwards of FIFA 22 failing to come close in comparison. Lewandowski also has a Shooting rating of 92 and Finishing (95) on par with Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

FIFA 22 players with the highest physical ratings

5) Leon Goretzka (Germany)

Bavarian Tweets 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 @BavarianTweets Hansi Flick:"Goretzka had time to work on his body. You can see that it paid off. Overall, the team worked very well and is in a very good physical condition. Thanks to our fitness trainer Prof. Dr. Holger Broich, who did an excellent job.”[FCB] Hansi Flick:"Goretzka had time to work on his body. You can see that it paid off. Overall, the team worked very well and is in a very good physical condition. Thanks to our fitness trainer Prof. Dr. Holger Broich, who did an excellent job.”[FCB] https://t.co/5iZqhXoRO0

Club: FC Bayern Munich

PHY: 86

OVR: 87

The German midfielder has been an essential component of Bayern Munich's midfield since he arrived in 2018. Goretzka has since been part of Bayern Munich's successive Bundesliga title wins and their historic sextuple-winning campaign.

Packed with a physicality rating of 86, Goretzka ranks fifth in FIFA 22. His stats in Dribbling (82), Shooting (82), Defense (81) exhibits the versatility that the midfielder can showcase.

4) Pepe (Portugal)

Club: FC Porto

PHY: 87

OVR: 82

The former Real Madrid defender has been the definition of aggression in European football for a decade. Since then, Pepe has found his way back to the Portuguese side, FC Porto.

After making club captain in 2020, Pepe had an impressive season with his side making the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, losing to eventual champions Chelsea FC.

The 38-year-old card in FIFA 22 comes with an impressive Pace(80) and Defense(82). With a Physical rating of 84, backed by an Aggression of 94, Pepe has the 2nd best physicality in defenders.

3) Erling Haaland (Norway)

Club: Borussia Dortmund

PHY: 88

OVR: 88

Erling Braut Haaland is one of the most exciting talents in world football at the moment. The 21-year-old has a charisma admired by many, backed by his exceptional goal-scoring skills. Haaland always manages to find his way into the box with his excellent positioning technique, with defenders struggling to stop him at every turn.

FIFA 22 provides gamers access to an 88 rated Erling Haaland card with a potential of 93 in Career Mode. Packed into the player are the qualities of a complete striker, matching his Der Klassiker rival Robert Lewandowski.

Haaland has a physicality rating of 88, superior to every other forward in FIFA 22. The game has provided him with the relevant Pace (89), Shooting (92), and Finishing(94) to make him one of the most desired FIFA 22 forwards.

2) Rúben Dias (Portugal)

Club: Manchester City FC

PHY: 88

OVR: 87

The Portuguese center-back made his move to Premier League giants Manchester City in 2020 for close to $80 million. Dias has proved to be a prime member of the squad and one of the best defenders in the world.

Dias' impressive debut season with the club led to a Champions League final appearance and a Premier League title win. The player's performance earned him the Premier League Player of the Year achievement.

The 87-rated defender is the 3rd best in his position in FIFA 22 and has a potential rating of 92. Ruben Dias ranks as the defender with the best physicality in FIFA 22. The player comes with impressive ratings in Aggression (92) and Defensive Awareness (90) to highlight his defensive qualities.

1) Casemiro (Brazil)

Casemiro charging in for a tackle (Image via Twitter/ @@StatmanDave)

Club: Real Madrid CF

PHY: 90

OVR: 89

Casemiro ranks as the highest-rated player for Real Madrid and one of the best options for an aggressive midfielder to support the defense line in FIFA 22. Consistently performing as a core member of his club has earned him 3 Champions League trophies during his career at Real Madrid.

Casemiro's season ended without any silverware, although Real Madrid's efforts can't be ignored, finishing 2nd in La Liga and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Casemiro is the optimal pick for a 3-man midfield in FIFA 22. The player has the best physicality in the game and owes it to his spectacular ratings in Aggression (91) and Strength (90).

