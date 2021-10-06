“He would suit Klopp’s style of football” - Riise says ‘unbelievable’ Erling Haaland would love Liverpool as a club

Former Liverpool full-back John Arne Riise thinks Erling Haaland is a fantastic player who would suit Jurgen Klopp's playing style. Riise would love the prospect of having Haaland play for Liverpool and believes the Norwegian forward would enjoy being with someone like Klopp.

Speaking to Goal in this regard, Riise said:

"Obviously I would love to have him at Liverpool, because he’s an unbelievable player," Riise said. "He’s in great form, and I think he would suit [Jurgen] Klopp’s style of football. I also think he would love Liverpool as a club."

Riise also believes that whichever club signs Haaland will become a formidable side. That's why he wants Liverpool to sign the 21-year-old from Borussia Dortmund.

"But if City got him, wow!" said Riise. "You talk about unbeatable teams, then that would be close! Whoever gets Haaland, whether it’s next season or whatever, is going to be an unbelievably strong team for many years to come."

"I don’t know if Liverpool have the chance to sign him, but if they do then please do, because that would be unbelievable for the club - or for any club that signs him!" he added.

Erling Haaland is going to be one of the most in-demand players next summer. The 21-year-old has a €75 million release clause in his Dortmund contract which will get activated next summer.

Various clubs have been linked with a move for Haaland, including Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch John Arne Riise on Erling Haaland:"Obviously I would love to have him at Liverpool, because he’s an unbelievable player. He's in great form, and I think he would suit Jurgen Klopp’s style of football. I also think he would love Liverpool as a club." #awlive [goal] John Arne Riise on Erling Haaland:"Obviously I would love to have him at Liverpool, because he’s an unbelievable player. He's in great form, and I think he would suit Jurgen Klopp’s style of football. I also think he would love Liverpool as a club." #awlive [goal] https://t.co/pPiGHz7YIC

Erling Haaland can be Liverpool's long-term fix for a new striker

Liverpool have one of the most feared front threes in Europe with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane linking up to devastating effect over the past three to four seasons.

However, the Reds will need to sign a proper centre-forward in the near future. The current frontline is aging, with Firmino entering his 30s while both Salah and Mane are 29 years old.

Erling Haaland could be a long-term solution to Liverpool's need for an attacker. The young Norwegian forward will be a goal threat for at least another 10 years.

Also Read

However, Liverpool usually don't pay hefty amounts of money on a single player unless absolutely necessary. Tough competition from other European giants could see Haaland join one of the Reds' rivals instead of coming to Anfield in the future.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Borussia Dortmund have not received any official bid yet for Haaland. BVB know about Chelsea interest, their position is clear: if a “crazy” bid won’t arrive, he’ll stay. 🟡🇳🇴 #BVB If Haaland stays, the race will be open to many clubs next summer - €75m release clause. #CFC Borussia Dortmund have not received any official bid yet for Haaland. BVB know about Chelsea interest, their position is clear: if a “crazy” bid won’t arrive, he’ll stay. 🟡🇳🇴 #BVBIf Haaland stays, the race will be open to many clubs next summer - €75m release clause. #CFC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee