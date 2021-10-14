5 meta strikers that all FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players should have in their squads

Two weeks into its inception, the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team transfer market looks as lively as ever. With new players muddled by the invariable frenzy of the transfer market, this article takes a look at 5 meta strikers FIFA 22 players should consider for their Ultimate Team squad.

Top 5 Meta Striker in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

5) Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City/Brazil)

Gabriel Jesus features 5th on the list(Image via Instagram / @dejesusofficial)

Rating: 83

Price: 2500 FIFA Coins

The young Brazilian striker has come forward for his Premier League winning side on several occasions. With Manchester City’s failing efforts to buy Harry Kane from Tottenham, Jesus looks set to lead his team for yet another season.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team transfer market features listings for Gabriel Jesus starting from 2500 FIFA coins. An acceleration of 87 and dribbling stats of 86, paired with 4 star skill moves, makes Jesus the best striker to purchase at the beginning of a player’s FIFA 22 Ultimate Team journey.

4) Anthony Martial (Manchester United/France)

Manchester United's number 9 (Image via Instagram/ martial_9)

Rating: 81

Price: 4 000 FIFA Coins

Anthony Martial arrived at Manchester as a young talent and went on to become a substantial part of the Manchester United squad. Players can buy him for as low as 4000 FIFA coins. With a pace of 87 and dribbling stats of 88, Anthony Martial is a versatile option for players to use as a striker or a winger.

3) Timo Werner (Chelsea/Germany)

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Timo Werner gets his second! 🔥 Timo Werner gets his second! 🔥 https://t.co/mGsBbMEG9q

Rating: 84

Price: 25 000 FIFA coins

The German striker broke through to fame as an exceptional talent before securing a transfer to Chelsea, paired with the likes of Lukaku, Havertz and Mount to form a formidable attacking option. In FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, Werner comes with an acceleration of 93 and a shot power of 85, making him a threat against even the best of defenders.

2) Lautaro Martinez (Inter/Argentina)

Goal @goal It's that man again!Rising star Lautaro Martinez scores for Racing in the Copa Libertadores ⭐ It's that man again!Rising star Lautaro Martinez scores for Racing in the Copa Libertadores ⭐ https://t.co/qr3PjOIDZm

Rating: 85

Price: 5 000 FIFA coins

While Argentina's number 10 is the highest rated player in FIFA 22, this Argentine striker has been representing the number 10 jersey for Italian giants Inter Milan since his arrival in 2018.

Martinez possesses a weak foot and skill moves rating of 4 stars. His acceleration of 86 blends in perfectly with his 84 rated physicals to give players one of the best finishers in the game. Paired with the right players, this youngster is a deadly choice for a striker and the best one for 5000 FIFA coins.

1) Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea/Belgium)

Chelsea's frontman is number 1 on the list (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rating: 88

Price: 30 000 FIFA coins

Romelu Lukaku is the number 9 every squad needs in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Lukaku's finishing stands at a staggering 92. Paired with a sprint speed of 87, he is a real menacing challenge for opponents in Ultimate Team. With a weak foot of 4 stars, Lukaku is the unstoppable force that players need to rack up goals every game.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod