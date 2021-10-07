“I have to look at the bigger picture” - Timo Werner breaks silence on his Chelsea future

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has been linked with a move away from the club in the last few weeks. Despite winning the Champions League in his debut season in England, the Germany international has failed to make an individual impact for the Blues.

Werner's failure to consistently find the back of the net prompted Chelsea to sign Romelu Lukaku in a club-record transfer worth £97.5 million from Inter Milan this summer. Reports have now emerged that Chelsea may be seeking to part ways with Werner next year.

The German forward has made just eight appearances in all competitions this season, starting just four times. When asked if he is happy with his playing time, Werner replied:

“No, the last few weeks have been difficult at Chelsea. After many years, I was suddenly a little behind and had to fight my way again. A career always goes up and down, never steadily upwards. But you learn to deal with it. I have to bite into it again, that challenges me. Of course, I would like to enjoy more minutes, so I give my best in training.”

Werner was also asked if he envisions himself leaving Chelsea unless things change by a pre-set deadline. The Chelsea forward responded:

“I don’t know anything about the deadline. Of course, I can’t be satisfied if I don’t play. Of course, I want to be a regular in a big team. But I’m not saying that if I don’t start 10 or 15 games before Christmas, I really want to leave. Things happen relatively quickly in football. I have to look at the bigger picture to make my decision.”

Did Werner switch agent to leave Chelsea?

Another big indicator of Werner wanting to leave was reported when he switched his agent. The Chelsea forward is now managed by Volker Struth.

Struth is known for working closely with Bayern Munich and rumors have emerged that Werner may indeed join the German champions. When asked about switching his agent, Werner said:

“I didn’t choose Volker because he has some players and the coach in Munich. I repositioned myself with him to get a new perspective on my career. This should not be interpreted as a hint for or against Bayern. It just worked out well between us. It wasn’t about which club might be of interest to me in the future. It was just about the interpersonal basis. The cooperation so far has been very good.”

Werner has scored two goals for Chelsea this season, with one of them coming in the Premier League.

