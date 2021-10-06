"He's got to buckle down if he has a future at Manchester United" - Dwight Yorke feels Anthony Martial's performances must improve

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has claimed that Anthony Martial needs to buckle down and find some form if he wants to continue playing for the Red Devils. The Frenchman has come in for heavy criticism after a disappointing start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Martial scored his first goal of the season in Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Everton last weekend. The Frenchman scored just seven goals in 36 appearances in all competitions last season and was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford after the arrival of Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United, however, decided to keep Martial and have since given the forward plenty of opportunities to prove himself. But the 25-year-old has struggled for consistency, prompting former United striker Dwight Yorke to question Martial's future at the club.

"When you play for this club and you're not doing the business and your form dips for whatever reason you're going to be under scrutiny. He's got to buckle down really if he has a future at this football club," Yorke told Goal.

"He's undoubtedly got immense talent and all the attributes we like to see in an attacking player and there's no question he can be that vital player for us but at the moment he's not in the squad and he's got to find a way to get back into the team."

Martial was one of Manchester United's standout players during the 2019-20 season, scoring 23 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions. However, the rise of Mason Greenwood, coupled with the arrival of Edinson Cavani and a dip in his own form, saw him drop down the pecking order last season.

The arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho this summer have not helped Martial's cause. Moreover, the return of Marcus Rashford from injury after the international break will further limit the Frenchman's playing time.

Manchester United could look to sell Anthony Martial in January if his form does not improve

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a number of attacking options at his disposal. The Norwegian may therefore look to part ways with some fringe players in January to trim his squad.

Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard have been linked with moves away from the club in January. The Frenchman has generated interest from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, while Lingard has been courted by a host of English sides, including West Ham United.

Also Read

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Dwight Yorke's ruthless declaration to Anthony Martial as doubts over Man Utd future persist mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Dwight Yorke's ruthless declaration to Anthony Martial as doubts over Man Utd future persist mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/u2Nngn4nEH

Manchester United are likely to prioritize the signing of a top-quality defensive midfielder in January after underwhelming performances of Fred and Scott McTominay. The Red Devils could therefore sell either Lingard or Martial to raise the funds required to sign a defensive midfielder.

Edited by Arvind Sriram