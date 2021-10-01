Top 5 forwards under the age of 25 based on current form 

One can sit and admire the technicalities of football all they want. Slick passes, entertaining dribbling, ferocious tackles and saves involving super reflexes, but unless the ball goes into the back of the net, the game is hardly complete. One of the reasons attacking players have commanded such lofty prices in football is because they are tasked with finding the decisive goals.

Sure, a draw played at a high-octane level could be very entertaining and enjoyable, but given a chance, who would see a fortune ruined 0-0, against a manic 3-3. But scoring goals is an art in itself, and only a few are the masters of this trade, who develop their instincts early.

To celebrate the art of scoring, here we rank five forwards under the age of 25 based on their current form in world football:

#5 Gabriel Jesus

Playing under Pep Guardiola is not everyone's cup of tea. He demands that the players follow his instructions absolutely precisely and also sustain the competition from the abundance of stars he likes to have in every position. So when Gabriel Jesus' position was changed in the front three as a centre-forward to a winger, he needed to do justice to the change in roles.

Cityzens knew that Jesus' best was yet to come, but it would come in a role from wide out was a difficult prediction to make. Since his arrival, the Brazilian has had spells in which he's been really productive in front of goal, but he has often been criticized for his inconsistency. It looks like he's about to put those concerns to bed this season.

Jesus cemented his spot above Riyad Mahrez in the right wing position with some really effective displays this term. So far in the Premier League, Jesus has scored two goals and notched three assists. Jesus was always judged a 'poacher' by City fans and his numbers weren't making them happy.

This season, though, he seems to have found the ability to express himself from wider sides, which allows him to take on defenses straight on, rather than run behind them.

The Brazilian forward revealed he had a conversation with his gaffer last year regarding the change in position. Jesus has been playing on the wings for his country and wants to play at City in the same position. Guardiola obliged the youngster's wishes and is now bearing the fruit of his success.

#4 Dusan Vlahovic

A name that is slowly gaining traction in England and for all we know could soon notch a bumper deal at a top 4 club in the Premier League. Dusan Vlahovic is a man who has been on the radar of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and even Liverpool to an extent.

The Fiorentia man burst onto the scenes of Serie A last year with his 21 goals in 37 appearances. The asking price for him in the summer transfer window was a figure in the upper limits of £50 million. Notably, the striker's contract runs out in 2023 and it would be ideal for Fiorentina to cash in on him next summer.

Khaled Al Nouss @khaledalnouss1 Commisso: “Vlahovic tells me to talk to his agent, his agent is telling me to talk to Dusan. We want to make him the highest paid in history Fiorentina. I told the boy, he's taking a big risk: we are offering him €40m gross for a 5-year contract.” Commisso: “Vlahovic tells me to talk to his agent, his agent is telling me to talk to Dusan. We want to make him the highest paid in history Fiorentina. I told the boy, he's taking a big risk: we are offering him €40m gross for a 5-year contract.” https://t.co/a1CApQMrKP

Vlahovic's first touches have been pretty exquisite and allow him to apply the final touch with greater poise and efficiency. But he hasn't had to show his ball control in the final third so often because he is even more dangerous with his first-time shooting ability.

The Serbian has used his tall frame to good effect and is also willing to engage in aerial duels. He is not one to be muscled easily by defenders and has the desire to go shoulder to shoulder with anyone. The forward has already scored six goals in seven appearances for Fiorentina in all competitions this season.

