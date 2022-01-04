FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC in FUT 22

81+ Double Upgrade SBC is back in FIFA 22 under the Headliners promo and players can obtain two great player items for cheap.

With a wave of new players coming to FIFA 22 post the winter sales across different stores, the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC is a wonderful option. Player item SBCs usually have better rewards but they also cost significantly more.

In comparison, challenges like 81+ Double Upgrade SBCs are cheap and easy to complete. They usually have simple requirements and can be done in a frugal manner.

So, let's look at the costs, tasks, and the overall review of the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC

Rare: Min 6

Player Level: Min Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 30

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 81+ Double Upgrade SBC has a cost of around 6,000 FUT coins to complete it from scratch. Players can use fodder from their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team collection to further reduce the final cost of completion.

What is the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC?

The 81+ Double Upgrade SBC is the latest single task SBC to feature from the Headliners promo in FIFA 22. For a change, EA Sports has made the SBC repeatable, enabling players to try out their luck multiple times.

FIFA 22 players have a little less than 4 days to complete this challenge.

Review of the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The 81+ Double Upgrade SBC has been received well in FIFA 22 whenever they have appeared. However, there has also been a change this time with it being a repeatable one. Considering the cost, 81+ Double Upgrade SBC seems like it has a fair cost of completion.

Every time a FIFA 22 player completes the task, they are guaranteed to receive two gold player items that will be rated 81 or more. The SBC is of great value to FIFA 22 beginners and veterans.

With some luck, one might obtain some great rewards and possibly even a player item from the Headliners promo.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul