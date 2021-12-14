FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has gone on with the trend of releasing single-task SBCs in the current Versus banner by releasing the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC. However, this is a repeat single-task SBC and has appeared on at least one occasion in FIFA 22 in the past.

Single-task SBC rewards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team may not look quite as enticing as the bigger player-item SBCs. However, SBCs, like the 81+ Double Upgrade provide decent rewards, especially to the beginner FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players.

Complex SBCs in FIFA 22 have significantly bigger rewards but they also have a greater cost of completion. This makes these SBCs outside the budget of the beginner players. But they can easily complete simple single-SBC tasks like 81+ Double Upgrade without needing to break the bank.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

81+ Double Upgrade SBC squad conditions

Rare: Min 6

Player Level: Min Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 30

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 81+ Double Upgrade SBC is an extremely easy and straightforward SBC to complete in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. It has a cost of completion of about 6000 coins in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. However, the final cost of completion will definitely be less when a FIFA 22 player uses fodder from their collection.

What is the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC?

The 81+ Double Upgrade SBC is the latest single-task SBC from the ongoing Versus promo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team although it has appeared in the past as part of other promos. It's a simple, single-task, repeatable SBC that rewards FIFA 22 players with two 81+ rated Rare player items upon completion.

The 81+ Double upgrade SBC is live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team for little less than three days. So FIFA 22 players must hurry if they want to complete this single-task SBC.

Review of the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The 81+ Double Upgrade SBC is not a new SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, although this has been the first instance of its appearance under the Versus promo.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is a simple and easy SBC that has a great upward potential of rewards, despite its heavy reliance on good fortune. The SBC is cheap and easy to complete, so there is no big reason to not complete the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Edited by Rohit Mishra