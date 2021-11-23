FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC?

After a series of single-task SBCs in FIFA 22 that belonged to the Numbers Up promo, there is now a single-task non-Numbers Up promo SBC in the form of 81+ Double Upgrade.

SIngle task SBCs are highly popular in FIFA 22 due to two major reasons. While complicated SBCs have better rewards, they are also naturally costlier, which keeps them outside the reach of FIFA 22 players who are just getting started.

Single-task SBCs offer great value to the beginner players of FIFA 22 due to their cheap costs and ease of completion. But veterans can also profit from these SBCs as they cycle out of their useless fodder to try for newer and potentially useful rewards.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

81+ Double Upgrade SBC squad conditions

Rare: Min 11

Player Level: Min Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 22 players will have to invest around 7500 coins to complete this task from scratch. Naturally, usage of existing fodder will bring the actual cost of completion of this SBC down.

What is the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC?

The 81+ Double Upgrade SBC is similar to the 82+ SBCs FIFA 22 players received a few days before. The 81+ Double Upgrade SBC is a single-task non-repetitive SBC which means that every FIFA 22 player can complete it only once. To complete the SBC, FIFA 22 players have to construct and submit only one squad. Players have a bit less than ten days to complete the 81+ SBC.

Review of the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC

November has seen dozens of single-task SBCs already, and it has ranged from awesome to awful. The Adidas Predator SBC and Adidas X Speedflow were great SBCs, while some of them were poor.

The 81+ Double Upgrade SBC rewards players with a pack that contains two player items, and both the player items will be guaranteed Rare and rated 81 or higher. Since the SBC costs about the price of a Premium Pack but rewards far better, this SBC is a must-do for all FIFA 22 players.

There are simple and different ways to do this SBC as the main focus is on submitting rare players which are in plenty in the market. The 81+ Double Upgrade SBC provides a great opportunity to get a potentially high-rated player item for beginners. For veterans, it can never hurt to reuse the stagnant fodder in their collection to get a potentially free try at obtaining something good.

